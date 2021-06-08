Denver Nuggets 105-122 Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul enters Point God mode to stun Nikola Jokic and co.; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Phoenix Suns overcame a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The visitors were in control for the majority of the matchup, but Chris Paul and co. flicked a switch down the stretch and defended their home court.
It was a complete team effort from the Phoenix Suns, with four of their five starters scoring 20 or more points. Paul finished with 21 points and 11 assists, while Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic led the scoring for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Phoenix Suns' turn the tide with a spectacular run in the third quarter
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns got off on equal footing and matched blow for blow in the first half. It was only in the third quarter that the Nuggets managed to create some separation with the scoreboard reading 70-60 in their favor.
That's when an inspired effort from Mikal Bridges lifted the Phoenix Suns as they went on a 28-9 run to finish the third quarter. Bridges scored 11 for the Suns during this flurry of baskets and finished with 23 points. Devin Booker wasn't as explosive tonight, but he still managed 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting along with eight dimes.
Chris Paul was busy creating looks for his Phoenix Suns teammates all this while, but at the start of the fourth quarter, he went into a trance of his own. Point God went 6-of-6 from the field to give his side a comfortable cushion as they took care of business against the Denver Nuggets. Here's how Twitter reacted to the same.
Nikola Jokic cools off after hot start as Denver Nuggets falter
Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 22 points today in the first quarter itself but was kept largely quiet by Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder the rest of the way. Without Jokic in his element, the Denver Nuggets also fell apart despite being in control of proceedings for the majority of the game.
Both Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon performed only in flashes and disappeared in the fourth quarter, as the Phoenix Suns ran away with the win. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Denver Nuggets' performance.
The Phoenix Suns will be high on confidence after pulling off such a massive turnaround. They'll look to carry this momentum into Game 2 on Wednesday, while the Denver Nuggets will be hoping to bounce back.
