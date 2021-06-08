Denver Nuggets 105-122 Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul enters Point God mode to stun Nikola Jokic and co.; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Phoenix Suns overcame a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The visitors were in control for the majority of the matchup, but Chris Paul and co. flicked a switch down the stretch and defended their home court.

It was a complete team effort from the Phoenix Suns, with four of their five starters scoring 20 or more points. Paul finished with 21 points and 11 assists, while Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic led the scoring for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Phoenix Suns' turn the tide with a spectacular run in the third quarter

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns got off on equal footing and matched blow for blow in the first half. It was only in the third quarter that the Nuggets managed to create some separation with the scoreboard reading 70-60 in their favor.

That's when an inspired effort from Mikal Bridges lifted the Phoenix Suns as they went on a 28-9 run to finish the third quarter. Bridges scored 11 for the Suns during this flurry of baskets and finished with 23 points. Devin Booker wasn't as explosive tonight, but he still managed 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting along with eight dimes.

Mikal Bridges finishes a layup

Chris Paul was busy creating looks for his Phoenix Suns teammates all this while, but at the start of the fourth quarter, he went into a trance of his own. Point God went 6-of-6 from the field to give his side a comfortable cushion as they took care of business against the Denver Nuggets. Here's how Twitter reacted to the same.

The Point God showed out in the win over the Nuggets 😤 pic.twitter.com/ujnnPRJ8zp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

You’re in trouble if @CP3 is playing like this ... let’s go @Suns !!!! — D.J. Foster (@ASTATE_8) June 8, 2021

Remember when the Clipper fans used to blame @CP3 for their shortcomings. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 8, 2021

Chris Paul when the 4th quarter started pic.twitter.com/o2MyquRWto — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 8, 2021

Chris Paul and Devin Booker is the best closing backcourt in Suns history. And it ain’t close. — Max (@maxmcc11) June 8, 2021

The Suns’ Valley jerseys are way too clean for them not to make the Finals — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) June 8, 2021

remember when the Suns were only good cuz “it was the bubble” LMFAO — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) June 8, 2021

These Phoenix Suns are FUN to watch ☀️



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/4t6piX0smt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2021

Ayton was magnificent.

Bridges spectacular.

Paul a 4th-quarter assassin.



But Dario Saric dunked the ball, and we all should’ve seen the @Suns W coming. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) June 8, 2021

Ceiling is the roof https://t.co/yqh6YdLea8 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 8, 2021

Where would the Suns be without Bridges tonight? So many big plays — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) June 8, 2021

Ayton put up 20 & 10 on 13 shots and held Jokic to 22 & 9 on 23 shots. Genuinely can’t praise him enough for his playoff leap — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 8, 2021

Suns fans young and old are smiling with misty eyes right now over this Suns team. They've got something for everyone, and their leader Devin Booker can't stop reminding us how big a Suns town this is. He brings it up every single time he's asked about fan support. — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) June 8, 2021

Nikola Jokic cools off after hot start as Denver Nuggets falter

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 22 points today in the first quarter itself but was kept largely quiet by Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder the rest of the way. Without Jokic in his element, the Denver Nuggets also fell apart despite being in control of proceedings for the majority of the game.

Nikola Jokic and JaMycal Green

Both Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon performed only in flashes and disappeared in the fourth quarter, as the Phoenix Suns ran away with the win. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Denver Nuggets' performance.

Shaq about to tell us he needs 84 & 55 from Jokic every night — . (@CountOnVic) June 8, 2021

Look, if Michael Malone is going to close with JaMychal Green over Michael Porter Jr. with a deficit, the team defense ha to be better than this. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) June 8, 2021

The Nuggets when they win:



“Man, you know, maybe they’re good enough to make due without any guards”



The Nuggets when they lose:



“Oh, THAT’S right, they don’t have any guards." https://t.co/YModE9TEYA — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 8, 2021

I mean, you're welcome to have an Aaron Gordon centric offense this half, Nuggets. Ask the Magic how that worked for them the last few years.



Suns up 17 with 3:34 to go — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) June 8, 2021

22 points on 23 shots for Nikola Jokic tonight, just the third time in 79 games this season where he's had more shots than points. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) June 8, 2021

Y’all start lying bout Jokic and he turned into Andrea Bargnani — TeflonRique🥶 (@tmw1018) June 8, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will be high on confidence after pulling off such a massive turnaround. They'll look to carry this momentum into Game 2 on Wednesday, while the Denver Nuggets will be hoping to bounce back.

