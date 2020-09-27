Denver Nuggets 107-117 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James delivers a masterclass to eliminate Jamal Murray and crew | NBA Playoffs 2020

The LA Lakers rode on an incredible performance from LeBron James to make it to their first NBA Finals since 2010, and the 32nd in their history. The two LA Lakers stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were in no mood to play another game in this series and they closed Game 5 in stunning fashion. LeBron James, in particular, went berserk down the stretch as he made a series of tough shots that the Denver Nuggets simply couldn't respond to.
The Denver Nuggets fought valiantly through much of the game, just like they had throughout the 2020 playoffs, but eventually fell short this time around. Nikola Jokic found himself in early foul trouble, meaning that he could only appear for around 30 minutes on the court.
Jamal Murray himself was not 100% fit, as he struggled to score the ball efficiently. Regardless, the Denver Nuggets can be proud of their efforts in this year's post-season. Here are the best Twitter reactions from Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.
LeBron James carries the LA Lakers in clutch time
LeBron James registered his 27th career playoff triple-double to help propel the LA Lakers past the Denver Nuggets. He scored 38 points to go with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
LeBron James particularly went crazy in the death as he knocked down multiple deep jumpers, including a three that all but sealed it for the LA Lakers. NBA Twitter hailed King James' greatness.
Rookie point guard Ja Morant hailed LeBron James with a simple crown emoji.
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised LeBron James for keeping his word of getting the franchise back into the NBA Finals.
Anthony Davis comes up with big plays for the LA Lakers
Anthony Davis had another amazing game for the LA Lakers as he put up 27 points and also played some incredible defense on the other end. His clutch threes and blocks ensured that the LA Lakers held on to their lead every time the Denver Nuggets tried to erase it.
NBA star CJ McCollum was mightily impressed with Davis' defensive contributions.
LeBron James collected this sneaky and-one in between!
Alex Caruso started the game aggressively as he made his first 5 buckets in a row.
Jerami Grant was huge for the Denver Nuggets in the absence of Nikola Jokic.
Players around the league also applauded the Denver Nuggets' performance in the NBA playoffs this year.
