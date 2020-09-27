Denver Nuggets 107-117 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James delivers a masterclass to eliminate Jamal Murray and crew | NBA Playoffs 2020

The LA Lakers rode on an incredible performance from LeBron James to make it to their first NBA Finals since 2010, and the 32nd in their history. The two LA Lakers stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were in no mood to play another game in this series and they closed Game 5 in stunning fashion. LeBron James, in particular, went berserk down the stretch as he made a series of tough shots that the Denver Nuggets simply couldn't respond to.

The Denver Nuggets fought valiantly through much of the game, just like they had throughout the 2020 playoffs, but eventually fell short this time around. Nikola Jokic found himself in early foul trouble, meaning that he could only appear for around 30 minutes on the court.

Jamal Murray himself was not 100% fit, as he struggled to score the ball efficiently. Regardless, the Denver Nuggets can be proud of their efforts in this year's post-season. Here are the best Twitter reactions from Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James carries the LA Lakers in clutch time

LeBron James was on fire in the 4th quarter

LeBron James registered his 27th career playoff triple-double to help propel the LA Lakers past the Denver Nuggets. He scored 38 points to go with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

LeBron James particularly went crazy in the death as he knocked down multiple deep jumpers, including a three that all but sealed it for the LA Lakers. NBA Twitter hailed King James' greatness.

Bron locked in. Bron v Heat in the finals 👀 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2020

Bron turned those sliders up! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 27, 2020

Naaaa bron goin stupid rn!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 27, 2020

Rookie point guard Ja Morant hailed LeBron James with a simple crown emoji.

👑 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 27, 2020

Bron zoned out. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 27, 2020

LEBROOOOOOOOOOOOOON JAMES!!!!!!! — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2020

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised LeBron James for keeping his word of getting the franchise back into the NBA Finals.

When LeBron James signed with the @Lakers he told us he would get us back to the NBA Finals and he’s definitely kept his word. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

Anthony Davis comes up with big plays for the LA Lakers

Davis with James

Anthony Davis had another amazing game for the LA Lakers as he put up 27 points and also played some incredible defense on the other end. His clutch threes and blocks ensured that the LA Lakers held on to their lead every time the Denver Nuggets tried to erase it.

NBA star CJ McCollum was mightily impressed with Davis' defensive contributions.

Too of the squad sheesh https://t.co/QSoOtqGxim — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2020

LeBron James collected this sneaky and-one in between!

Bron knew it was an and-1 before he made it 😂 pic.twitter.com/AzZIlPpXPU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

AD puts the Lakers up to end the 3Q 😤



L.A. leads 87-84 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/167285pOuj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

RONDO LOBS IT TO AD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NpAaggBeQt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

Alex Caruso started the game aggressively as he made his first 5 buckets in a row.

Jerami Grant was huge for the Denver Nuggets in the absence of Nikola Jokic.

14 points in the third 💪 pic.twitter.com/8VEQ5ieQnN — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 27, 2020

We all agree Jerami Grant should be on the $20 bill, right? — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) September 27, 2020

Players around the league also applauded the Denver Nuggets' performance in the NBA playoffs this year.

So much respect to the Nuggets. They had an incredible run. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 27, 2020

Man Great Seasons Nuggets! MAL & JOKER YALL BOYS SUPERSTARS! — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) September 27, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have a lot to be proud of! Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and the rest of the young core will have many chances to win the NBA Finals. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

