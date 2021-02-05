Denver Nuggets 114-93 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James cruises past Nikola Jokic and crew with a dominant triple-double performance

In an exciting rematch from the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the LA Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in the two sides' first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Lakers stellar defense shut the Nuggets down in the second half to secure a blowout 114-93 win for the defending champions.

The LA Lakers bested the Denver Nuggets in a 4-1 series victory to advance to the NBA Finals in the 2020 playoffs. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray aimed for sweet revenge on Thursday's matchup but came up short against a deep Lakers bench.

Meanwhile, King James shattered another record, surpassing the great Wilt Chamberlain in all-time field goals made in NBA history.

Lebron James' LA Lakers dominate the Denver Nuggets in a rematch from the 2020 Conference Finals

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a lead over the Denver Nuggets with Dennis Schroder after a timeout

Two top MVP candidates went back-and-forth as James and Jokic battled to improve their team's season record.

King James came out on top with an impressive triple-double performance, with 27 points, 10 boards and 10 assists. Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, could not find his rhythm as he was restricted to 13 points on the night.

Jamal Murray led the effort for the Nuggets with a team-high 20 points and 5 assists. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder came out strong for the Lakers with a 21-point performance in 30 minutes on the floor.

Let's check out how Twitter reacted to the Denver Nuggets' showdown against the defending champs, the LA Lakers:

Jokic joking around about LeBron 😂@nuggets vs. Lakers // 10pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/Euw8BDPYLW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 4, 2021

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 3rd on the all-time FIELD GOALS MADE list! pic.twitter.com/NiTRhp5HJR — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2021

Would be nice if we didn't need a game-winner from AD but hey that was a fun memory with the Nuggets from a few months ago pic.twitter.com/xiQOGOoTAS — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 5, 2021

Like why da heck ya wearing blue, dat ain’t our color honestly, & secondly why and how ya losing to Denver nuggets?? — Brave🇭🇹Heart❄️Feb5th ♒️ (@KG_FebDa5th) February 5, 2021

So the Denver @nuggets just straight copied the @utahjazz Rising Sun jerseys? Cool? pic.twitter.com/ZHG49pvZdK — Matt Waldrip (@mattwaldrip) February 5, 2021

Denver on top at halftime on TNT!@nuggets 58@Lakers 46



Jamal Murray: 10 PTS, 3 AST

LeBron James: 13 PTS, 7 REB

JaMychal Green: 12 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/ypg2Gvkjd9 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2021

KCP went into the locker room late in the 2nd Q to re-tape his left ankle. He’s available to return in the 2nd half. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 5, 2021

Denver nuggets are a underrated contender. They will be there in the playoffs #lakeshow #lakersnation #NBA #Lakers — WEST COAST LAKER (@TheStanleyLai) February 5, 2021

This year davis is playing like Los Angeles lakers Carlo boozer ! I assume it will change but for now he is boozer — corvus glaive (@corvusglaive19) February 5, 2021

This game is reminding me of the playoffs when the Lakers had the Nuggets in foul trouble, went to the line a million times and Jokic had to sit on the bench. Suddenly this has stopped being a basketball game. We've had like 10 fouls in 2 minutes. — Jacob Roggero (@JacobRoggero) February 5, 2021

Murray handle, stepback and dish to the cutting MPJ!@nuggets 75@Lakers 70



3rd quarter on TNT pic.twitter.com/JteVUltrWZ — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2021

Jamal Murray cooking Montrezl Harrell on that mismatch just gave me a bubble flashback and it was not pleasant — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) February 5, 2021

Lakers finish third quarter on 15-0 run to open an 83-75 lead over Nuggets at end of third. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2021

Me watching the Nuggets every third quarter this season pic.twitter.com/djgCjGuK1X — Jason (@FortWorthFan4) February 5, 2021

The LA Lakers defense came alive late in the third quarter as LBJ and crew made some hustle plays that led to some easy transition buckets for them.

LA went on a 15-0 run for an 83-75 edge ahead of the fourth quarter. James led the pack in most points for the LA Lakers while Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets.

The lakers are soo deep AD got 7 shots and they still killing the nuggets — Ronnie (@ronnie_barnes) February 5, 2021

THT gettin funky wit it tonite. He’s earned these mins and making the most of them 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#LakersNation #NuggetsLakers #LakeShow — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 5, 2021

This game shows the Nuggets aren't ready to compete with the Lakers yet. We desperately need a trade. We need more scoring. — Billy Sandoval (@BillySandoval9) February 5, 2021

FINAL: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 114-93!



LeBron James: 27 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast

Dennis Schroder: 21 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast

Talen Horton-Tucker: 17 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl pic.twitter.com/FtpqnW4kjz — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 5, 2021

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Sacramento Kings in their next fixture, while the LA Lakers are scheduled for a matchup with the Detroit Pistons.