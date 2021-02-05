Denver Nuggets 114-93 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James cruises past Nikola Jokic and crew with a dominant triple-double performance

In an exciting rematch from the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the LA Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in the two sides' first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Lakers stellar defense shut the Nuggets down in the second half to secure a blowout 114-93 win for the defending champions.
The LA Lakers bested the Denver Nuggets in a 4-1 series victory to advance to the NBA Finals in the 2020 playoffs. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray aimed for sweet revenge on Thursday's matchup but came up short against a deep Lakers bench.
Meanwhile, King James shattered another record, surpassing the great Wilt Chamberlain in all-time field goals made in NBA history.
Lebron James' LA Lakers dominate the Denver Nuggets in a rematch from the 2020 Conference Finals
Two top MVP candidates went back-and-forth as James and Jokic battled to improve their team's season record.
King James came out on top with an impressive triple-double performance, with 27 points, 10 boards and 10 assists. Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, could not find his rhythm as he was restricted to 13 points on the night.
Jamal Murray led the effort for the Nuggets with a team-high 20 points and 5 assists. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder came out strong for the Lakers with a 21-point performance in 30 minutes on the floor.
Let's check out how Twitter reacted to the Denver Nuggets' showdown against the defending champs, the LA Lakers:
The LA Lakers defense came alive late in the third quarter as LBJ and crew made some hustle plays that led to some easy transition buckets for them.
LA went on a 15-0 run for an 83-75 edge ahead of the fourth quarter. James led the pack in most points for the LA Lakers while Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Sacramento Kings in their next fixture, while the LA Lakers are scheduled for a matchup with the Detroit Pistons.