Denver Nuggets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder: Twitter gasps as Chris Paul misses clutch free throw and loses the plot in overtime

Michael Porter Jr. had a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic had a 30-point triple-double as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 in overtime. Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 47 points but that wasn't enough for OKC in a game that saw a total of 61 fouls being called.

The Denver Nuggets were missing the services of three starters in Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, and Will Barton. The Oklahoma City Thunder were also without Dennis Schroder who had left the bubble earlier during the day following the birth of his second child.

The Denver Nuggets rushed to a quick 14-6 lead with the offense flowing through Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. The Thunder then got back into the game with quick buckets from Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari. Points were hard to come by, especially from downtown as the first quarter ended 23-22 in Denver's favor.

Unfortunately for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mike Muscala took a hard fall, hitting his head in the process and had to leave the game.

Neither Denver Nuggets nor Oklahoma City Thunder takes control

Michael Porter Jr. has 20 first-half points against OKC

The back-and-forth affair continued in the second with OKC first going on a 6-0 run before the Denver Nuggets came back to lead 34-31 after 17 minutes of play. Porter Jr. was having a roll in the middle, having dropped 16 points already by now. He only had 4 points combined in two outings against the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to this game.

Michael Porter Jr: 16 PTS - 6/7 FG



Rest of Denver: 18 PTS - 6/24 FG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 3, 2020

The Denver Nuggets dropped a few more buckets quickly and opened a 10-point game. However, CP3 led the Oklahoma City Thunder's rally back into the game as Billy Donovan's men got a lot of shots at the free-throw line. The first half concluded with OKC leading 51-50.

Chris Paul has this shot down to a science 🔥



Not even Bol Bol’s reach was slowing down CP3pic.twitter.com/3y1pgPJTul — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 3, 2020

Top three players for the Thunder in the first half:



Chris Paul (duh)

Gallo (yawn)



Then it’s Hami, and it’s not really close



His energy and rebounding have been huge for keeping us in the game



Hopefully we wake up in the 2nd half #ThunderUp — x - ThunderChats (@ThunderChats) August 3, 2020

Free-throws galore

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already had five fouls early in the third quarter

Lu Dort made plays on both ends of the floor to start the third, first making a trey and then matching Paul Millsap at the rim for a hard block.

That is some impressive verticality by Lu Dort to meet Millsap at the summit. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) August 3, 2020

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave away three quick fouls and had to sit out the remainder of the quarter. Chris Paul stepped up in Shai's absence as he played extended minutes and had 19 points to go with his 5 assists at the end of the third.

Foul trouble was the order of the day as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets had both combined for 45 free-throw attempts already with 12 minutes left to play. The Thunder led 81-78 heading into the fourth.

Michael Porter Jr. caught fire again as he dropped two treys to give Denver a 90-84 lead. Gilgeous-Alexander, however, had a massive impact after returning to the game as he scored 12 quick points to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 100-96 lead.

SGA, playing with five fouls, has 12 points in the fourth quarter in six minutes. — Erik Horne (@ErikkHorne) August 3, 2020

Watching SGA and CP3 on the same court is like watching Looper. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) August 3, 2020

The Denver Nuggets clamped up their defense post that and the OKC defense dried up. Porter Jr. continued draining buckets and Jokic kept getting to the charity stripe as the Denver Nuggets led 109-108 with six seconds left in the ball game. Chris Paul had the chance to win the game for the Oklahoma City Thunder after getting to the free-throw line but went only one for two as we headed into overtime.

Jokic took over for Denver following that as OKC showed fatigue in OT. Billy Donovan's men had no answers for the Nuggets who eventually won 121-113.

Considering how insanely close the West playoff race is, I suspect that Chris Paul missed FT is going to be a massive "what if?" when the standings go final. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 3, 2020

Nikola Jokic got a lot of praise for his performance on the night. He ended with 30 points, 10 assists, and 12 rebounds to record his 41st career triple-double.

Nikola Jokic just took over that overtime.



TOOK.

OVER.



He is man. — Vic Lombardiᴰʳ (@VicLombardi) August 3, 2020

Nikola Jokic just decided to end this game at the start of overtime. What a dominant showing late by him once again. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) August 3, 2020

Michael Porter Jr. too received plaudits on Twitter for his 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr just combined for 67 & 24. Holy crap. Really nice OT win vs a tough OKC team after the blowout loss to Miami & down 3 starters. I know MPJ has had other coming out parties but this one for me takes the cake 🎂 — Zach Bye (@byesline) August 3, 2020

Michael Porter Jr. is the missing piece the Nuggets need. No Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, or Will Barton and MPJ filled the gaps with super savvy off-ball movement to get open and then displayed his major shot-making upside in the 4th. Played better D than usual too. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/3W6LgMYSep — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 3, 2020

Michael Malone said he got three texts from Michael Porter Jr. in between the Miami loss and tonight. The rookie was disappointed in his play in Denver's opener and said he'd do better. 37 points and 12 rebounds will do the trick. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 3, 2020

