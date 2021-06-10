Denver Nuggets 98-113 Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul's efficiency masterclass, Nikola Jokic found wanting for help; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Phoenix Suns toyed with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, eventually beating them 123-98 in Game 2 of the the Western Conference Semifinals. Chris Paul dictated proceedings once more and a complete team effort resulted in Monty Williams' men taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Although none of the Phoenix Suns players scored 20 points, all five of their starters hit double digits for a second straight occasion. That was enough to hand the Denver Nuggets a 25-point loss, their biggest of the 2020-21 season.

Chris Paul orchestrates another statement win for the Phoenix Suns

As good as the players on the Phoenix Suns roster are, it's Chris Paul's leadership that really allows them to shine as a unit. CP3 was in his element today as well, setting up the likes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton with good looks. Paul himself took over in the fourth quarter as well to kill the game.

🔥 17 PTS, 15 AST, 0 TOV for @CP3 🔥



Chris Paul becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to reach 15 assists with 0 turnovers three separate times in the #NBAPlayoffs! #ThatsGame @Suns seek 3-0 series lead on Friday at 10 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/uixM2u9g5O — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2021

Paul finished with 17 points and 15 assists and had zero turnovers tonight. Booker also ended up with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ayton struggled to defend Nikola Jokic in the first half once again, but stayed the course and eventually managed to hold his own. He had 15 points and 10 boards.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Phoenix Suns' incredible win against the Denver Nuggets.

this really chris paul’s best team — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) June 10, 2021

Stop it, @CP3. Stop it! Don’t do the @nuggets like this anymore. You’ve hurt them enough tonight with this performance. I know there’s still about8-minutes left, but damn! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 10, 2021

Nikola Jokic deserved his MVP trophy. But Chris Paul wasn't even top 5 on nearly half the ballots, and he's making everyone of them look like idiots — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) June 10, 2021

That first-round win vs the Lakers has been liberating for the Suns. They're confident. Free. Firing away. Flexing. These first two games, they're basically telling Denver, "To be the champs, you've got to beat the champs. We beat the champs. Y'all are not beating us." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 10, 2021

Not sure there are five 3&D wings I’d take over Bridges. — Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) June 10, 2021

Chris Paul has Paul Millsap doing Mambo #5 pic.twitter.com/AycCZJLgam — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 10, 2021

Devin Booker and hundreds of thousands of Suns fans are letting out YEARS of frustrations in one playoff run and I am here for it. — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) June 10, 2021

Deandre Ayton's growth has been remarkably enjoyable to watch this year. Not always easy to grow like he has on a contending team. Dude is awesome. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) June 10, 2021

Another impressive showing by the Suns. Hard to count out Denver after everything it’s accomplished over the past couple years, but feels like all the injuries are catching up with the Nuggets in this series. Phoenix is awfully good. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 10, 2021

Nikola Jokic fights a lone battle for Denver Nuggets again

Nikola Jokic was left waging a war alone once again as he received little to no help from his teammates. Jokic finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. The other four Denver Nuggets starters combined for just 26 points.

Nikola Jokic posts up against Mikal Bridges

Will Barton returned from his hamstring injury and scored an efficient 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench, but that did not impact the larger scheme of things. Michael Porter Jr. had a forgetful outing as he finished with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Denver Nuggets simply failed to knock down their shots from downtown and the Phoenix Suns clamped the paint, making it tougher for the visitors to attempt high-percentage looks.

Jokic right now pic.twitter.com/SbeaZPXFAX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2021

The Suns vs. the Nuggets in game 2 pic.twitter.com/vvg9iNLRIK — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 10, 2021

Denver’s losing becaue of shooting. The fact that the MVP continues to play for the Nuggets at *center* and the team has two free throws is a little weird.



It happens almost every game, so…? Yeah I dunno. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 10, 2021

Sorry. Can't help myself.



This is where they REALLY miss Jamal Murray.



He tore up the Suns during the regular season. He loves competing against Booker.



Nuggets just don't have the firepower. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) June 10, 2021

Bottom line is someone for the Nuggets has to make shots from outside. Otherwise the Suns will just sink and pack the paint all night long. You have to make them adjust and respect you from deep in order to stretch the floor in a way that allows Denver's defense to flow. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) June 10, 2021

Jamal Murray watching no one help Jokic like pic.twitter.com/hCTDJQVBiD — UZi (@13Uzi) June 10, 2021

The series will now move to Colorado and the Denver Nuggets will be hoping to make some use of the altitude at home to bounce back in the series. They'll host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Friday night.

