Denver Nuggets 99-112 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Celtics defense spoils Nikola Jokic's huge night of scoring

The Boston Celtics earned a great team win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, courtesy of a solid defensive effort. On a night where Nikola Jokic exploded for 43 points, the Celtics held off the rest of the Nuggets team to just 56 points.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were the top-scorers for the Boston Celtics, combining for 48 points to lift the franchise above the .500 mark. The Celtics' defense is notoriously tough and has proven to be a very skilled group once again.

Boston Celtics outlast Denver Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic's big game

Denver Nuggets center #15 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic returned to work against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. The 6'11" star is averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds per game thus far, controlling the paint for the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics broke a two-game losing streak, but their troubles are not quite over yet. With star defender Marcus Smart out, they have struggled to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Boston Celtics had a big performance when they needed it and got the job done against the Denver Nuggets at home.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Celtics' home victory:

celtics fans are ready to implode if they lose tonight — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) February 16, 2021

CELTICS WIN!!! #BleedGreen



Boston - 112

Denver - 99



GREAT TEAM WIN!! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1uz8QChQ08 — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CullerSports) February 17, 2021

Jaylen Brown just became the ninth player in Celtics history to make 450 career 3-pointers. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2021

So we lost to the Pistons and Wizards but beat the Nuggets... that’s such a Celtics thing to do — Gabe ☘️⚡️ (@CelticsGotNext) February 17, 2021

Nikola Jokic just dropped 29 points on 10-for-12 shooting in the first HALF against the Celtics.



Unstoppable. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 17, 2021

This win could be a huge step in the right direction for the Boston Celtics. The backcourt duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can be a very dangerous combination of speed and shooting.

The Celtics are yearly contenders for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance but will need to work out their early struggles.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the victory:

We needed a #Celtics game like this — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 17, 2021

Jokic and Murray is probably a better duo than Tatum and Brown, but the other 13 guys on the Celtics are in a completely different league compared to Denver’s role players and bench. Nuggets are really letting down an elite duo with a super thin roster around them. — James B. Terry (@terryjt1) February 17, 2021

nikola jokic carrying the nuggets right now: pic.twitter.com/5B4Tjh75Xa — buckets (@buckets) February 17, 2021

The Denver Nuggets shot just 26.5% from three as a team tonight, 12 points below their season average. While Nikola Jokic continues to dominate, the Nuggets will need to find a way to better suit his playstyle and become a competitor in the West.

Here are more tweets from tonight's action:

Seeing things before they happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/g40pNumVIc — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 17, 2021

Jayson Tatum is the future of the NBA pic.twitter.com/khDMljdPeE — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CullerSports) February 16, 2021

The Celtics doin so good tn pic.twitter.com/asQPH4WE01 — Beccs 🐝 (@toastedchickpea) February 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics will next host the Atlanta Hawks for an Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday, February 17th.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, will travel straight to Washington D.C. for a meeting with the Wizards on Wednesday.