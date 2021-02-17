Denver Nuggets 99-112 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Celtics defense spoils Nikola Jokic's huge night of scoring

The Boston Celtics earned a great team win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, courtesy of a solid defensive effort. On a night where Nikola Jokic exploded for 43 points, the Celtics held off the rest of the Nuggets team to just 56 points.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were the top-scorers for the Boston Celtics, combining for 48 points to lift the franchise above the .500 mark. The Celtics' defense is notoriously tough and has proven to be a very skilled group once again.
Boston Celtics outlast Denver Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic's big game
Nikola Jokic returned to work against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. The 6'11" star is averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds per game thus far, controlling the paint for the Denver Nuggets.
The Celtics broke a two-game losing streak, but their troubles are not quite over yet. With star defender Marcus Smart out, they have struggled to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Boston Celtics had a big performance when they needed it and got the job done against the Denver Nuggets at home.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Celtics' home victory:
This win could be a huge step in the right direction for the Boston Celtics. The backcourt duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can be a very dangerous combination of speed and shooting.
The Celtics are yearly contenders for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance but will need to work out their early struggles.
Here are more Twitter reactions to the victory:
The Denver Nuggets shot just 26.5% from three as a team tonight, 12 points below their season average. While Nikola Jokic continues to dominate, the Nuggets will need to find a way to better suit his playstyle and become a competitor in the West.
Here are more tweets from tonight's action:
The Boston Celtics will next host the Atlanta Hawks for an Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday, February 17th.
The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, will travel straight to Washington D.C. for a meeting with the Wizards on Wednesday.Published 17 Feb 2021, 08:18 IST