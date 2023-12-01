Denver Nuggets (Dec. 1): Latest update on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's availability

The Denver Nuggets (13-6) face the Phoenix Suns (11-7) on Friday, December 1. Mike Malone's team is waiting on the availability of multiple players, including Jamal Murray. However, Nikola Jokic is healthy and expected to play.

The Nuggets injury report looks like this: Vlatko Cancar (out), Aaron Gordon (questionable), Jamal Murray (questionable), Peyton Watson (probable).

A potential return for Murray would be a huge boost for the Nuggets. While Reggie Jackson has done an admirable job of filling in for the championship-winning guard, it's clear that the Nuggets are at their best when a healthy Murray is on the floor.

Denver will be back to their best once Murray returns, and that will be a worrying proposition for the rest of the NBA, especially as Denver has been competitive in their star guards' absence.

Of course, having Nikola Jokic healthy and available against the Suns will ensure that Denver enters into the game with a chance of succeeding. Jokic has been operating at an All-NBA and MVP level, averaging 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 57.1% and 31.6% from the 3-point range.

Jokic's ability to dictate play out of delay actions, score from the post and perimeter, and rebound at a high level makes the Nuggets a tough opponent, regardless of who they play.

The Denver Nuggets could beat the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be missing Bradley Beal for the contest. Furthermore, Devin Booker is questionable to participate due to an ankle sprain.

As such, Frank Vogel's team could be forced to rely on Kevin Durant's scoring to lead them past a robust Nuggets defense. Part of the downside to Phoenix's offseason moves is that their depth is rather questionable. The Suns have a top-heavy roster predicated on their big three's elite scoring ability.

If two of those top-end talents are missing from the rotation, Phoenix looks vulnerable, and that's the worst time to come up against a Nuggets team that steamrollered their way to the championship last season.

If Murray also makes his return to the Nuggets rotation, Denver should have too much talent and unity for the Suns to overcome them, especially if Booker is sidelined.

Fans will be hoping that later in the season, two of the best teams in the Western Conference play each other at full strength. However, for now, neither team will have their entire roster to choose from, and the Nuggets' depth should make them slight favorites.