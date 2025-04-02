Denver Nuggets Injury Report (April 2): Latest on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.'s availability

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a tough 140-139 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in a double-overtime thriller that went down to crucial free throws. After the heartbreaking loss, the Nuggets will immediately be back on the floor against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

The Nuggets will still be without two starters, as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. continue to deal with injury and personal matters. Murray will remain out due to a hamstring injury, while Porter Jr. will stay out due to personal reasons.

Murray and Porter Jr. have both been listed as day-to-day since their last game against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets missed Murray and Porter Jr. as they struggled to find other offensive options around MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, who scored 61 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the heartbreaking loss. It was only the third time a player tallied a 60-point triple-double in an NBA game.

Jokic played 53 minutes in the double-OT while other starters Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon tallied 53 and 47 minutes, respectively.

Murray has been the second-best player for the Nuggets this season, averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, while Porter Jr. is their third-best scorer with averages of 18.2 points per game, along with 7.0 rebounds.

Aside from the two starters, the Nuggets are also set to miss bench player Julian Strawther due to a knee injury.

The Nuggets are currently in the third spot in the Western Conference with a 47-29 record. After the loss against Minnesota, they are only just 0.5 games ahead of the fourth-placed LA Lakers.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone remains optimistic despite missing two starters

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone remains optimistic despite missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.. Talking before the Nuggets’ loss against the Timberwolves, Malone said that the team will adjust accordingly, and will remain as resilient without their two starters:

“The game becomes that much more challenging without two starters that average whatever many points they average combined. We as a group, we’ve shown this year, many times, when undermanned, when we dig deep, what we’re capable of."

Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson are expected to continue to fill the roles left by Murray and Porter Jr. in the starting lineup of the Nuggets.

The Nuggets only have six games left in their regular-season schedule and are expected to go on another deep playoff run on the back of former three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

