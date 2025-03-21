Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Mar. 21): Latest on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray & Christian Braun's availability vs Blazers

The Denver Nuggets are on the road for another conference matchup, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at the Moda Center. The Nuggets have rallied to take a 2-1 series lead after suffering a shock 126-124 loss on Dec. 19.

The 2023 champions have been without their stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, in their last two games. As a result, they deployed an attacking duo of Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon. The absence of two of Michael Malone’s most important players led to a split result—one win and one loss.

Before their matchup against the LA Lakers, Malone was candid about Jokic’s condition.

“Over the last 10 years, Nikola Jokic has played the second-most games in the NBA,” he said. “So if Nikola isn’t playing, it’s not because he’s sitting out or needs rest. It’s because he’s hurt and trying to play through things that most wouldn’t.”

In his absence, the Nuggets struggled on both ends of the floor, falling 120-108 to the Lakers. The Serbian center has undoubtedly been the Nuggets and the league’s most dominant performer, but Denver's performances without him have been concerning. The team's build-up play has looked monotonous and predictable.

However, with the Nuggets' playoff spot nearly secured, the medical team’s top priority will be to make sure to have Jokic fully healthy for the postseason.

Nuggets injury report: Latest on Nikola Joikc, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun's availability

The Nuggets are currently dealing with an injury crisis, with six players added to the injury report. As expected, Nikola Jokic continues to be absent with an ankle injury, along with DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Julian Strawther (knee).

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray carries the same status of being listed as questionable with an ankle sprain and faces a late fitness test. Christian Braun (foot) and Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) are listed as probable.

What to expect from Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers

With the Nuggets on the road and currently behind the Lakers in playoff seeding, one can expect them to come out looking for control and to pin the Blazers.

But it’s easier said than done, as Portland has slightly turned its form around in the last three games. The Trail Blazers are also in a neck-and-neck battle for the final play-in spot with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

