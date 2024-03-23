Denver Nuggets Injury Report (March 23): Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray iffy to suit up tonight

As defending champions Denver Nuggets inch closer to the business end of the season, their potential title defense is expected to face quite a few obstacles. Currently second in the Western Conference with a 49-21 record, Denver is on a 7-1 run which is majorly due to the heroics of their two All-Stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Both players have been in rampant form with Jokic responding with two 30-plus-point performances since the defeat against the Dallas Mavericks, leading to back-to-back wins. The most recent, against the New York Knicks, came due to a big night from Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 31 points and 8 rebounds at the Ball Arena.

With the Nuggets now set to travel to Portland, they have listed both Jokic and Murray as questionable for the game. The Serbian international is currently dealing with lower back pain due to a lip hip inflammation, and faces a race against time to be fit for the Trail Blazers clash.

A similar situation has occurred concerning Jamal Murray, who is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. The two stars are the latest additions to an injury list full of bench players.

This includes the likes of Zeke Nnaji, Jalen Pickett, and Vlatko Cancar:

Player Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Lower Hip Jamal Murray Questionable Ankle Zeke Nnaji Out Back Jalen Pickett Out Personal Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The entertaining matchup is set to tip-off at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. It will be telecast live on the ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus channels as well as Altitude.

Fans can also follow the game live on radio, via the SiriusXM, Rip City Radio 620, and the Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM frequencies. Finally, fans can also watch the game by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers last game player stats and box score

The two teams will be taking on each other for a fourth time this season tomorrow. The Denver Nuggets have thus far won all three of the clashes, with the latest clash on February 24 leading to a 127-112 victory at the Moda Center.

The Nuggets dominated for the first three quarters which led to a comfortable victory, spurned by another humungous triple-double from Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with 29 points, 14 assists, and 15 rebounds and saw Michael Porter Jr. top-score with 31 points.

Jamal Murray, questionable for the latest clash, was absent for the last game as well, as Collin Gillespie came off the bench to score 18 points.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers relied on Jerami Grant and DeAndre Ayton, the former scoring 25 points as the latter produced a double-double, with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anfernee Simmons produced 21 points while Dalano Banton came off the bench to contribute 14.

Now, with both Murray and Jokic questionable for the game, much might depend on whether the two stars play on the night. If they do not, the Trail Blazers will be especially optimistic about their chances of snagging a surprise win.