Denver Nuggets Injury Report (March 28): Latest on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's status against Utah Jazz

The Denver Nuggets will go for the series sweep on Friday when they face the tanking Utah Jazz. It would be their first sweep over the Jazz since the COVID-altered 2020 season when Nikola Jokic & Co. took all three regular-season meetings between the teams.

Earlier this season, the Nuggets took down Utah at home 129-103, and on the road twice, 122-103 and 132-121, to jump out to a 3-0 advantage.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Denver (46-28) holds the third seed in the Western Conference, 2.5 games clear of the LA Lakers (44-29).

With injuries to multiple key players, a win after a loss has become an all-too-familiar pattern recently, going 5-5 in its last 10 games. The team also missed Jokic in the last five games due to an ankle injury.

The Serbian center returned during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with a triple-double, recording 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver Nuggets injury report: Latest on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun's availability

The Nuggets know they can't afford any slip-ups but have several doubts ahead of the matchup, with Nikola Jokic (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle), Christian Braun (foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) all listed as probable.

Jamal Murray, who has been on and off the injury report recently, is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Julian Strawther (knee) continue to remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

What to expect from Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

Michael Malone knows they have a cushion to fall back on should results dip, but would like to maintain the third spot ahead of the Lakers given they have tough games ahead.

Meanwhile, Jazz fans will all agree that the playoffs are out of reach, with the team tanking for the future. It languishes in a lowly position with a league-worst 16-58 record. It has dropped its last four games and has only won one game in March.

