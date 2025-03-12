Denver Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and more questionable before the clash against the Timberwolves (Mar. 12)

The Denver Nuggets return home on Wednesday after a triumphant 140-127 victory over the OKC Thunder on the road. The Nuggets snapped the top-seeded team's seven-game win streak on Monday with a dominant showing.

They are scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday. However, the Mile-High City could be severely undermanned before their game against the seventh-seeded team in the West.

According to ESPN, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are listed as day-to-day ahead of the matchup. The reigning MVP deals with elbow and ankle issues and can sit out the game if he doesn't clear the medical evaluations.

On the other hand, Murray is battling inflammation in his left ankle and can also sit out the game. As for Aaron Gordon, the forward is dealing with tightness in his right calf muscle and can also be sidelined if he doesn't meet the medical requirements to play the game.

Julian Strawther is still out after spraining his left knee on Mar 2. in a 110-103 loss against the Celtics. Meanwhile, DaRon Holmes II is slowly recovering after he tore his right Achilles tendon during the summer league. He is also listed out for the matchup against the Wolves on Wednesday.

The Nuggets have faced the Timberwolves two times this season with the latter getting win in both.

However, the Mile-High City are currently the second-seeded team in the Western Conference with a 42-23 record. They have been one of the better teams in the league this season despite Murray and Michael Porter Jr. delivering half-baked performances in some games.

Nikola Jokic has been the driving force, averaging a triple-double, 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists, per game this season. Russell Westbrook has been a fairly good addition to the squad as the 2017 MVP has found great synergy with Jokic.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver.

The game's broadcast will be available for the fans to watch on Altitude, ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network- North. The game's audio-only coverage will be available on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, KFAN FM, Wolves App and iHeart Radio.

