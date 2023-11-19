Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov. 19): Latest update on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's availability 

The Denver Nuggets (9-3) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) on Sunday, Nov. 19. The NBA champions have looked dominant. Despite the size Cleveland has in its frontcourt, they should provide a stern test for Donovan Mitchell's team.

Nikola Jokic is expected to participate. The dominant big man has been exceptional to begin the season, averaging 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 57.3% and 30% from the 3-point range.

However, the Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray. The All-Star guard is dealing with a hamstring issue and has missed the last five games. Murray started the season strong, too, producing 16.3 points and 7.4 assists per game in his first seven appearances with the reigning champions.

Vlatko Cancar will also miss the contest as he recovers from knee surgery. Nevertheless, the Nuggets have remained dominant in the absence of Murray and will feel confident about their ability to dispatch a Cavaliers team that has failed to impress.

With Jokic in the lineup, the Nuggets have the best player on the floor and will look to feature him as often as possible, both as a playmaker and the primary scorer in rotation.

The Denver Nuggets are capable of retaining their championship

This summer, teams around the league improved their rosters to challenge for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns all made moves to bolster their squads and boost the star talent at their disposal.

However, none of them have the familiarity and cohesion of the Denver Nuggets, which is what makes their rotation so formidable. They have been together for many years and were primarily developed in the team's system and culture.

Denver players play and fight for each other. When games get tough, it's that unity and cohesion that can often be the difference maker. It also helps that Nikola Jokic is viewed as the best player in the world at present, too. As such, the Nuggets are among the favorites to win the championship this season.

Nevertheless, a championship isn't an easy goal. The playoffs can throw multiple curveballs your way, and matchups can make or break a team's chances of success. So, while the Denver Nuggets are among the favorites to lift a banner, nothing is guaranteed.