Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov 27): Latest status of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon's availability

The Denver Nuggets (11-6) face the LA Clippers (7-8) on Monday. Mike Malone's team will be on the second night of a back-to-back, having beaten the San Antonio Spurs 132-120 on Sunday, November 26. The Clippers will have the rest advantage coming in.

Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are out as they continue dealing with their injuries. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are expected to participate, ensuring that the Nuggets have two of their top three players available for selection.

The Clippers will provide the Nuggets with a difficult contest. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are elite two-way wings who can control the game from both sides of the floor. James Harden has found his rhythm as the lead guard, while Russell Westbrook is making a positive impact off the bench for Ty Lue's team.

As such, the Nuggets must be locked in from the opening tip, ensuring that they execute their game plan at an elite level. Otherwise, the Clippers could capitalize on tired legs in Denver's rotation, especially in the second half and the clutch.

Jokic will undoubtedly be key for Denver. His ability to orchestrate the offense from the perimeter and get to his spots in the mid-range and mid-post could force the Clippers' defense into the rotation, becoming susceptible to his passing game.

The Denver Nuggets need Jamal Murray back on the court

The Denver Nuggets are talented and deep enough to sustain one of their best players being sidelined with injury.

They're 5-5 in 10 games Jamal Murray has been absent from the rotation. However, if Mike Malone's team plans to dominate and build winning habits when the postseason begins, they need Murray back in the rotation.

Before his injury, Murray was averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. He was shooting 43.3% and 43.8% from the 3-point range. Murray's ball-handling, playmaking and three-level scoring is the ideal skillset to complement the more methodical Nikola Jokic.

Denver needs their All-Star guard back in the rotation if they plan on building some momentum during the regular season. A .500 record without your second-best player isn't bad. Yet, it's clear the Nuggets could have won some of those games if Murray was healthy and in the rotation.

There doesn't appear to be a timeline for when Murray will return. However, when he does, the Denver Nuggets will be vastly improved, such is his importance to the reigning NBA champions.