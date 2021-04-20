Denver Nuggets sign Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract following season-ending injury to Jamal Murray

The hearts of Denver Nuggets fans skipped a beat when their star point guard Jamal Murray went down with an unfortunate season-ending injury. Several analysts speculated that it meant an end to their title hopes, while some were optimistic, suggesting Jokic could get the rest of the crew involved and still make a legitimate playoff push. However, the Denver Nuggets took a step in the right direction by signing guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

We've signed guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/HXQpX9iqyM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 20, 2021

Austin Rivers to join Nikola Jokic in the Denver Nuggets

Austin Rivers with the Houston Rockets.

Son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers has been one of the most expendable role players in recent years. This will be his 6th NBA team in his 9-year career. His performances in the limited time he has with the Denver Nuggets will determine whether he gets a full-time role. He appeared in 21 games for the New York Knicks this season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 21 minutes of action per game. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 43% from the field and 36.4% from downtown for the Knicks.

With 45 playoff games, Rivers would have more playoff experience than any guard on the #Nuggets roster.



He'll be playoff eligible because he wasn't on an NBA roster beyond April 9th. https://t.co/iE0MIqPALG — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 20, 2021

Austin is known for his time with the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets. He has played in 45 playoff games and reached the Conference Semifinals thrice in his career.

Although he cannot possibly be a replacement for Jamal Murray, he has hit big shots in the playoffs before. The Denver Nuggets currently have Facundo Campazzo as their point guard and Rivers' addition will ease the burden on the Argentinian and help in rotations. Rivers will most likely come off the bench for the Denver Nuggets and can practically fulfill any role coach Mike Malone gives him. He can be a spot-up shooter and provide a scoring boost while the starters rest.

