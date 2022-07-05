Denver Nuggets Summer League 2022: Roster, dates and complete schedule

The Denver Nuggets are arguably one of the most underrated teams in the league. They have the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic and have unfortunately been bit by the injury bug lately.

However, there is little doubt that the Nuggets can be a force to reckon with when fully healthy. Jokic is about to get his two best teammates back in the lineup next season - Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. - while the front office has made significant moves to improve the roster.

For starters, they extended Jokic for five more years and signed him to the biggest deal in NBA history at $264 million. They acquired Bruce Brown from Brooklyn and also swapped Monte Morris and Will Barton for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from Washington.

Nugg Love @Nugg_Love



#NBA #MileHighBasketball #NuggLove



nugglove.com/2022/07/04/the… For the first time in the Nikola Jokic era, it looks as though the Denver Nuggets will have functional wing depth, just as they look to win their first-ever NBA championship. For the first time in the Nikola Jokic era, it looks as though the Denver Nuggets will have functional wing depth, just as they look to win their first-ever NBA championship.#NBA #MileHighBasketball #NuggLove nugglove.com/2022/07/04/the…

The Nuggets were gentlemen swept in the first round to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors. They are expected to bounce back next season with a vengeance and regain one of the top seeds in the West.

The Denver Nuggets don't participate in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will take part directly in the Las Vegas Summer League. They have several young players this year and could be a wild card in the championship run.

Denver Nuggets' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Collin Gillespie of the Villanova Wildcats signed with the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets roster will be headlined by the 2022 NBA Draft selections as they display their rookies in Las Vegas. They chose Christian Braun (21st), Peyton Watson (30th) and Ismael Kamagate (46th) in the 2022 Draft and also signed Villanova product Collin Gillespie on a two-way contract.

Moreover, NBA veteran Jontay Porter will be part of the roster who played 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season. He is the brother of Nuggets veteran Michael Porter Jr..

NBA G League players Marcus Burk and Bryce Wills will feature on the squad. Both Burk and Wills play for the Nuggets affiliate Grand Rapids Gold.

Here is the Denver Nuggets' Summer League roster:

Player Name: Position: Christian Braun Forward Manny Camper Guard Drake Jeffries Guard Bryce Wills Guard Peyton Watson Forward Marcus Burk Guard Teddy Allen Forward Jontay Porter Forward Kevarrius Hayes Center Ismael Kamagate Center Collin Gillespie Guard Matt Mitchell Forward Mbaye N'Diaye Forward Adonis Arms Forward Kellan Grady Guard Jack White Forward

Collin Gillespie is a five-year veteran from Villanova and is expected to bring experience and poise to this young Summer League squad. The Summer League coach has not yet been announced and one of head coach Mike Malone's assistants will take the role for the time being.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 9:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV Sunday, 7/10/2022, 7:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA TV Wednesday, 7/13/2022, 10:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA TV Friday, 7/15/2022, 6:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets NBA TV

The Nuggets play two games each against Western and Eastern Conference opponents. Unlike most teams, all of Nuggets' Summer League games will be televised on NBA TV and not on any of the ESPN network channels.

The games will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion at the UNLV campus.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Denver Nuggets win the West next season? Yes No 0 votes so far