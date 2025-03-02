Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 2 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Boston Celtics will host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden for one of the highly anticipated clashes from Saturday’s slate. The battle of the past two NBA champions is the final game of their regular season series, with both teams entering the clash as the 2nd seed of their respective conferences.

Ad

In their only previous matchup of the 2024-2025 season, the Celtics came out on top on Jan 7. Jayson Tatum lodged a game-high 29 points and added 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 ‘stocks’ (steals + blocks). Kristaps Porzingis was able to dominate Denver’s small-ball lineup and lodged a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double. The backcourt duo of Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday also had a notable contribution, collectively combining for 33 points, helping the Cs secure the 118-106 win.

Ad

Trending

Michael Malone’s squad still managed to put up a fight despite missing their centerpiece, Nikola Jokic. Russell Westbrook stepped up in his absence, leading with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun combined for 46 points, but Denver’s bench provided minimal support, ultimately contributing to the team’s lone defeat in a six-game stretch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With Jokic expected to suit up for tonight’s showdown and the Celtics entering the contest on a two-game losing streak, the Nuggets will be eager to even the regular season series at one game apiece.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 2

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets have officially ruled out Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, and Vlatko Cancar for tonight’s matchup. In addition to those absences, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji are both listed as “questionable,” as they continue to deal with left ankle sprains. The coaching staff will evaluate their status closer to tip-off before making a final decision about their availability.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have added three key players to their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) are both listed as “doubtful,” while Jaylen Brown (right knee) is officially “questionable.” Needless to say, the potential absence of all three starters could be a major blow for Boston.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 2

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Denver Nuggets are projected to feature Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic in their starting lineup.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Russell Westbrook Julian Strawther Hunter Tyson Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan Jalen Pickett Spencer Jones Dario Saric Trey Alexander

Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics’ expected starting lineup is set to consist of Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Luke Kornet JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Al Horford Neemias Queta Drew Peterson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.