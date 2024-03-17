Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Game, Player Stats and Box Scores for March 17, 2024

Sunday's match between the Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks game was one to remember. Kyrie Irving won the back-and-forth affair with a left-handed floater over Nikola Jokic to win the game at the buzzer 107-105. The shot capped off a wild final 30 seconds of the game.

Denver blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter as the defending champions came storming back. Jamal Murray broke the tie with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the game, only to be quickly matched by Luka Doncic, who nailed a deep three to level the score at 105.

With possession back in their hands, the Nuggets looked to Murray to play the hero once more. However, he missed a jumper at the elbow, allowing Dallas to secure the rebound and call a timeout. This allowed the Mavs to set up a play off the inbounds. Enter Kyrie Irving. The nifty ballhandler went to the key with his left and floated the ball perfectly over the trailing Jokic to clinch the game at the final gasp.

The Mavs ended the Nuggets five-game road winning streak. The Nuggets were 11-1 since the All-Star break before Irving’s heroics.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 37 points. Irving had 24 including the winner. The Mavs are now 5-1 in their last six after going 1-5 in their previous six beforehand.

Murray had 23 points on the day. Jokic finished just 6-of-16 from the field. He ended with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Box Score

Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats

Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats

MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF #ERROR! PTS 31 2-10 0-4 0-0 2 9 11 3 0 1 0 1 7 4 24 4-11 0-3 1-2 6 2 8 1 0 0 0 1 20 9 24 4-7 0-0 0-0 3 3 6 1 0 1 0 5 13 8 40 9-23 4-11 2-2 3 4 7 9 3 1 3 2 6 24 40 12-27 5-11 8-10 3 6 9 3 2 0 3 3 -1 37 MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF #ERROR! PTS 21 0-3 0-3 0-0 0 4 4 3 0 0 0 3 -8 0 15 0-3 0-2 1-2 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 23 7-8 0-0 0-3 4 4 8 0 0 2 3 3 -18 14 18 4-8 0-1 0-0 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 -10 8 4 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 -1 2 DNP-COACH'S DECISION DNP-COACH'S DECISION DNP-COACH'S DECISION DNP-COACH'S DECISION 42-100 9-35 14-21 21 38 59 22 5 5 11 21 107

Where do they stand after Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks thriller?

The Mavs are now tied for sixth in the West with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings after Sunday’s Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks thriller. It is a crucial race as the top six are safe and avoid the play-in tournament in the postseason. The Nuggets fall to 0.5 games back of the one-seed OKC Thunder in the West.

It does not get easier for the Nuggets. They will travel north to play the top-contending Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Mavs meanwhile make the short trip to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The Mavericks only face six more teams currently in place to move on to the postseason (the current top ten in each conference). They should take advantage of the easier schedule to move into playoff safety and avoid the play-in tournament.

Despite the loss, the Nuggets are still in a prime position for the top spot in the West or at worst second. They are 27-6 at home this season and have eight more home games this season. Both teams should be on the up after Sunday’s Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks thriller.