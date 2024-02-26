Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

The Denver Nuggets met the Golden State Warriors for the fourth and final time this season on Sunday. Golden State, which is winless in three tries, hoped to avoid a sweep. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson led the Dubs against the defending champs.

Right off the bat, the Warriors showed their intent of winning the game. Thompson, came off the bench again, sizzled hot. He had 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep in just eight minutes. Nikola Jokic kept the Nuggets in the game with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Dubs led 36-30 after the first 12 minutes were over.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors had another blistering start and even led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. For a while, it looked like Denver would be facing a big deficit to start the second half.

The Denver Nuggets, however, steadily cut the Golden State Warriors' lead behind Jamal Murray's 16 points. Klay Thompson continued his form, finishing the first half with 23 points. The game went to the halftime break tied at 61 apiece.

Steph Curry starred for the Warriors in the third quarter. After scoring only four points in the first half, he added 14 in the third frame. Denver, however, got balanced contributions from the rest of the roster to end head into the fourth frame with a 91-87 advantage.

Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray provided the buckets. Nikola Jokic earned a triple-double before the third quarter ended. Jokic's reading of the game and smarts were crucial in keeping the Dubs at bay.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 8 3 0 1 1 0 Michael Porter Jr. 5 2 0 1 0 0 Nikola Jokic 18 7 7 1 0 0 Jamal Murray 18 2 2 0 0 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 5 1 2 0 0 0 Zeke Nnaji 2 1 0 0 0 0 Peyton Watson 3 0 1 0 0 1 Reggie Jackson 0 0 1 0 0 1 Christian Braun 2 3 0 1 0 0

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 5 4 2 0 0 0 Jonathan Kuminga 7 5 3 0 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 9 3 3 0 0 0 Steph Curry 4 0 2 0 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 2 5 4 0 0 0 Dario Saric 4 2 0 0 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 1 0 0 0 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 1 1 0 2 2 Klay Thompson 23 0 1 0 0 Gary Payton II 0 3 1 1 0 0 Lester Quinones 3 2 1 0 0 0