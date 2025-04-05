  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:59 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

In a crucial game between conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors faced the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Coming into the match, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak and No. 5 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver (47-30) was third and had a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Warriors.

The Nuggets-Warriors could also be a potential first-round matchup, depending on how things pan out as the regular season concludes. The LA Lakers sit between the two teams at No. 4, with a 46-30 record.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.16600027-102-30-0-7
Aaron Gordon8250112-50-24-4-3
Nikola Jokić17541037-90-13-33
Christian Braun7521013-61-30-1-1
Peyton Watson2100001-40-20-0-1
Russel Westbrook5320122-61-20-0-3
Zeke Nnaji0002010-00-00-0-3
Jale Pickett5010102-41-30-0-8
Vlatko Čančar0000010-00-00-0-7
Trey AlexanderDNP---------
Spencer JonesDNP---------
DeAndre JordanDNP---------
Dario ŠarićDNP---------
Julian StrawtherDNP---------
Hunter TysonDNP---------
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody8300012-32-22-27
Jimmy Butler III10343004-80-02-214
Draymond Green4100022-50-10-17
Brandin Podziemski13440025-81-32-28
Steph Curry19021007-113-62-21
Jonathan Kuminga6100013-80-10-0-3
Buddy Hield3200001-31-20-0-6
Gary Payton II0010000-10-10-0-4
Kevon Looney0120000-10-00-05
Gui Santos0310000-00-00-0-2
Quinten Post3300001-31-20-03
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Braxton KeyDNP---------
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Denver Nuggets had a 44-34 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Golden State outscored Denver 32-16 in the second quarter. Heading into the halftime break, they had a 66-60 lead. Steph Curry scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. Nikola Jokic had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Denver, while Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and six boards.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

More from Sportskeeda
