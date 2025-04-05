Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

In a crucial game between conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors faced the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Coming into the match, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak and No. 5 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver (47-30) was third and had a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Warriors.

The Nuggets-Warriors could also be a potential first-round matchup, depending on how things pan out as the regular season concludes. The LA Lakers sit between the two teams at No. 4, with a 46-30 record.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 16 6 0 0 0 2 7-10 2-3 0-0 -7 Aaron Gordon 8 2 5 0 1 1 2-5 0-2 4-4 -3 Nikola Jokić 17 5 4 1 0 3 7-9 0-1 3-3 3 Christian Braun 7 5 2 1 0 1 3-6 1-3 0-1 -1 Peyton Watson 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -1 Russel Westbrook 5 3 2 0 1 2 2-6 1-2 0-0 -3 Zeke Nnaji 0 0 0 2 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Jale Pickett 5 0 1 0 1 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 -8 Vlatko Čančar 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Trey Alexander DNP - - - - - - - - - Spencer Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - DeAndre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Moses Moody 8 3 0 0 0 1 2-3 2-2 2-2 7 Jimmy Butler III 10 3 4 3 0 0 4-8 0-0 2-2 14 Draymond Green 4 1 0 0 0 2 2-5 0-1 0-1 7 Brandin Podziemski 13 4 4 0 0 2 5-8 1-3 2-2 8 Steph Curry 19 0 2 1 0 0 7-11 3-6 2-2 1 Jonathan Kuminga 6 1 0 0 0 1 3-8 0-1 0-0 -3 Buddy Hield 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -6 Gary Payton II 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Kevon Looney 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Gui Santos 0 3 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Quinten Post 3 3 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 3 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II DNP - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - - Braxton Key DNP - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Denver Nuggets had a 44-34 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Golden State outscored Denver 32-16 in the second quarter. Heading into the halftime break, they had a 66-60 lead. Steph Curry scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. Nikola Jokic had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Denver, while Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and six boards.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

