Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season
In a crucial game between conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors faced the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Coming into the match, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak and No. 5 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver (47-30) was third and had a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Warriors.
The Nuggets-Warriors could also be a potential first-round matchup, depending on how things pan out as the regular season concludes. The LA Lakers sit between the two teams at No. 4, with a 46-30 record.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michael Porter Jr.
16
6
0
0
0
2
7-10
2-3
0-0
-7
Aaron Gordon
8
2
5
0
1
1
2-5
0-2
4-4
-3
Nikola Jokić
17
5
4
1
0
3
7-9
0-1
3-3
3
Christian Braun
7
5
2
1
0
1
3-6
1-3
0-1
-1
Peyton Watson
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-4
0-2
0-0
-1
Russel Westbrook
5
3
2
0
1
2
2-6
1-2
0-0
-3
Zeke Nnaji
0
0
0
2
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Jale Pickett
5
0
1
0
1
0
2-4
1-3
0-0
-8
Vlatko Čančar
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-7
Trey Alexander
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Spencer Jones
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DeAndre Jordan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dario Šarić
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Strawther
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hunter Tyson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Moses Moody
8
3
0
0
0
1
2-3
2-2
2-2
7
Jimmy Butler III
10
3
4
3
0
0
4-8
0-0
2-2
14
Draymond Green
4
1
0
0
0
2
2-5
0-1
0-1
7
Brandin Podziemski
13
4
4
0
0
2
5-8
1-3
2-2
8
Steph Curry
19
0
2
1
0
0
7-11
3-6
2-2
1
Jonathan Kuminga
6
1
0
0
0
1
3-8
0-1
0-0
-3
Buddy Hield
3
2
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
0-0
-6
Gary Payton II
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-4
Kevon Looney
0
1
2
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
5
Gui Santos
0
3
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Quinten Post
3
3
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
0-0
3
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Knox II
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pat Spencer
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Braxton Key
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary
The Denver Nuggets had a 44-34 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Golden State outscored Denver 32-16 in the second quarter. Heading into the halftime break, they had a 66-60 lead. Steph Curry scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. Nikola Jokic had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Denver, while Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and six boards.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
