Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets began their four-game road trip on Monday night at the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets had a tough start to their trip with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun out due to minor injuries. The Warriors, on the other hand, had a healthy lineup ahead of the contest.
Coach Michael Malone had no other choice but to make some changes to his starting lineup without three of his best players. Russell Westbrook and Hunter Tyson were in the backcourt, while the frontcourt consisted of Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting five, with Quinten Post replacing Gui Santos. Post started at center, sliding Draymond Green into the forward spot alongside Jimmy Butler. The starting backcourt was Steph Curry and Moses Moody.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score
Nuggets
Warriors
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half.
