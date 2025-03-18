Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets began their four-game road trip on Monday night at the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets had a tough start to their trip with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun out due to minor injuries. The Warriors, on the other hand, had a healthy lineup ahead of the contest.

Coach Michael Malone had no other choice but to make some changes to his starting lineup without three of his best players. Russell Westbrook and Hunter Tyson were in the backcourt, while the frontcourt consisted of Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting five, with Quinten Post replacing Gui Santos. Post started at center, sliding Draymond Green into the forward spot alongside Jimmy Butler. The starting backcourt was Steph Curry and Moses Moody.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Gordon 20 2 2 0 0 4 1 19 7-12 2-3 4-4 13 Hunter Tyson 7 5 2 1 0 0 3 12 3-6 1-3 0-0 -2 Peyton Watson 6 3 0 0 3 1 1 20 3-5 0-0 0-0 14 Michael Porter Jr. 16 5 2 0 0 0 2 21 6-11 2-5 2-2 19 Russell Westbrook 2 6 11 3 1 3 1 20 1-5 0-2 0-0 7 Zeke Nnaji 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 5 1-1 1-1 2-2 -1 Spencer Jones 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 11 3-4 0-1 0-0 6 Vlatko Cancar 0 5 1 0 0 2 0 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 5 Jalen Pickett 0 1 1 1 0 2 2 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Dario Saric DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP PJ Hall DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 4 2 2 0 2 2 1 14 2-3 0-1 0-0 -11 Jimmy Butler III 10 1 4 1 0 1 0 16 3-7 0-2 4-6 -11 Quinten Post 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 8 2-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Stephen Curry 13 2 3 3 0 2 0 18 5-14 3-8 0-0 -5 Moses Moody 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 13 1-5 0-2 0-0 -16 Jonathan Kuminga 0 2 3 0 0 2 2 10 0-3 0-1 0-2 3 Kevon Looney 4 5 0 1 1 1 3 9 2-2 0-0 0-3 -1 Gui Santos 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 7 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Buddy Hield 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 13 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 Gary Payton II 11 1 1 3 1 0 0 12 5-5 1-1 0-1 -5 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Pat Spencer DNP Kevin Knox DNP Yuri Collins DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

