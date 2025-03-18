  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:29 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17. (Photo: IMAGN)
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 17. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Denver Nuggets began their four-game road trip on Monday night at the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets had a tough start to their trip with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun out due to minor injuries. The Warriors, on the other hand, had a healthy lineup ahead of the contest.

Coach Michael Malone had no other choice but to make some changes to his starting lineup without three of his best players. Russell Westbrook and Hunter Tyson were in the backcourt, while the frontcourt consisted of Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting five, with Quinten Post replacing Gui Santos. Post started at center, sliding Draymond Green into the forward spot alongside Jimmy Butler. The starting backcourt was Steph Curry and Moses Moody.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Gordon20220041197-122-34-413
Hunter Tyson7521003123-61-30-0-2
Peyton Watson6300311203-50-00-014
Michael Porter Jr.16520002216-112-52-219
Russell Westbrook26113131201-50-20-07
Zeke Nnaji530100051-11-12-2-1
Spencer Jones6001001113-40-10-06
Vlatko Cancar051002080-10-10-05
Jalen Pickett011102250-10-00-0-1
Dario SaricDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
PJ HallDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green4220221142-30-10-0-11
Jimmy Butler III10141010163-70-24-6-11
Quinten Post410100082-30-10-0-9
Stephen Curry13233020185-143-80-0-5
Moses Moody2001102131-50-20-0-16
Jonathan Kuminga0230022100-30-10-23
Kevon Looney450111392-20-00-3-1
Gui Santos020012070-10-10-0-5
Buddy Hield2010000131-30-20-00
Gary Payton II11113100125-51-10-1-5
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Kevin KnoxDNP
Yuri CollinsDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
