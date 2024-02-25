Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors matchup on Sunday is one of the games fans shouldn't miss out. It will be the fourth and final head-to-head meeting between the two Western Conference teams in the regular season.

The Nuggets won all three matchups. In the last Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game on Jan. 4,, the Nuggets secured a 130-127 victory, with Nikola Jokic leading from the front. He put up 34 points (13-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point range), 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry also showed up as well in the tightly contested ball game, dropping 30 points (11-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-12 from the 3-point range), six assists and four rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors injury reports

Denver Nuggets injury report for Feb. 25, 2024

Jamal Murray is questionable with a bilateral tibia inflammation, also known as shin splits. Hunter Tyson (finger) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are sidelined as well.

Additionally, Kentavios Caldwell-Pope is questionable with a right finger sprain, which he played through on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Jay Huff is listed as probable due to a right knee inflammation.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 25, 2024

The Golden State Warriors only have Chris Paul listed in their injury report, He remains out of this matchup as he continues to recover from a left-hand surgery he fractured on Jan. 5 in a 113-109 win against the Detroit Pistons. Paul is scheduled to be re-evaluated around early March.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 25, 2024

With Jamal Murray's questionable status, Reggie Jackson could join the starting five lineup if the Nuggets star is ruled out of the contest.

Like Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be replaced by Christian Braun in the starting lineup if he ends up sidelined as well.

Point Guard Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Michael Porter Jr. Center Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic remain among the starters, ready to suit up against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 25, 2024

The Golden State Warriors will continue to roll with Brandin Podziemski in the starting five, playing alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

Andrew Wiggins remains at the small forward spot, with Jonathan Kuminga playing the power forward spot and Draymond Green as the team's center.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Lester Quinones Brandin Podziemski Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Lester Quinones Power Forward Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Draymond Green Center Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Klay Thompson will be the leading option in the second unit, considering his struggles at the offensive end this season.

On Feb. 15, Thompson came off the bench, dropping 35 points (13-of-22 shooting, including 7of-13 from the 3-point range) and six rebounds in a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors key matchups

One of the key star matchups in the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors clash is the duel between Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic. They may play different positions but remain key for their respective team.

It will also be interesting to see how the Warriors defend the two-time NBA MVP Jokic, especially Draymond Green, who the former has an obvious size mismatch on.

The Warriors are coming off Friday night's 97-84 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will seek to win their third straight win coming off Friday night's 127-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.