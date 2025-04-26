Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box score for April 26 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 26, 2025 23:36 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday (Image source: Imagn)

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers lead the series 2-1. The Nuggets survived the opening game with a 112-110 overtime win. LA then won two straight games: a 105-102 Game 2 win and a 117-83 demolition on Thursday.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Tuesday in Denver. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in LA.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.9220013-52-31-27
Aaron Gordon10431003-51-13-47
Nikola Jokić15831116-81-12-24
Christian Braun8221004-80-20-04
Jamal Murray6431002-110-32-27
Jalen Pickett0000000-20-00-0-10
Vlatko Čančar0000010-00-00-0-5
DeAndre Jordan2000001-10-00-2-2
Peyton Watson0000010-10-10-0-2
Zeke NnajiDNP---------
Dario ŠarićDNP---------
Julian StrawtherDNP---------
Hunter TysonDNP---------
LA Clippers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Norman Powell7200003-51-30-0-3
Kawhi Leonard9511024-111-20-0-6
Ivica Zubac9630004-80-01-1-7
Kris Dunn3210001-61-50-0-5
James Harden6471232-41-11-2-4
Ben Simmons2000101-10-00-05
Nicolas Batum3201101-41-40-05
Derrick Jones Jr.4110002-20-00-01
Bogdan Bogdanović5200002-61-20-04
Kobe BrownDNP---------
Cam ChristieDNP---------
Amir CoffeyDNP---------
Drew EubanksDNP---------
Jordan MillerDNP---------
Patty MillsDNP---------
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets had a 27-22 lead over the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic scored nine points in the period on 4-for-5 shooting.

Towards the end of the first half, six technical fouls were handed out after an altercation at the half-court line.

The Clippers outscored the Nuggets 26-23 in the second quarter, but Denver had the lead heading into the halftime break, 50-48. Only two players scored in double figures in the first half. Jokic had 15 points (6-for-8 shooting) and eight assists, while Aaron Gordon had 10 points and four rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting.

Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac each scored nine points for LA, while James Harden had six points and seven assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated when the game concludes.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
