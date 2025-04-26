Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box score for April 26 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ad

The Clippers lead the series 2-1. The Nuggets survived the opening game with a 112-110 overtime win. LA then won two straight games: a 105-102 Game 2 win and a 117-83 demolition on Thursday.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Tuesday in Denver. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 9 2 2 0 0 1 3-5 2-3 1-2 7 Aaron Gordon 10 4 3 1 0 0 3-5 1-1 3-4 7 Nikola Jokić 15 8 3 1 1 1 6-8 1-1 2-2 4 Christian Braun 8 2 2 1 0 0 4-8 0-2 0-0 4 Jamal Murray 6 4 3 1 0 0 2-11 0-3 2-2 7 Jalen Pickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -10 Vlatko Čančar 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 DeAndre Jordan 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-2 -2 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Norman Powell 7 2 0 0 0 0 3-5 1-3 0-0 -3 Kawhi Leonard 9 5 1 1 0 2 4-11 1-2 0-0 -6 Ivica Zubac 9 6 3 0 0 0 4-8 0-0 1-1 -7 Kris Dunn 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-6 1-5 0-0 -5 James Harden 6 4 7 1 2 3 2-4 1-1 1-2 -4 Ben Simmons 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Nicolas Batum 3 2 0 1 1 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 5 Derrick Jones Jr. 4 1 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 Bogdan Bogdanović 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-6 1-2 0-0 4 Kobe Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Christie DNP - - - - - - - - - Amir Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - - Drew Eubanks DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller DNP - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets had a 27-22 lead over the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic scored nine points in the period on 4-for-5 shooting.

Towards the end of the first half, six technical fouls were handed out after an altercation at the half-court line.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Clippers outscored the Nuggets 26-23 in the second quarter, but Denver had the lead heading into the halftime break, 50-48. Only two players scored in double figures in the first half. Jokic had 15 points (6-for-8 shooting) and eight assists, while Aaron Gordon had 10 points and four rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting.

Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac each scored nine points for LA, while James Harden had six points and seven assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated when the game concludes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More