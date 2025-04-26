Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box score for April 26 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
The Clippers lead the series 2-1. The Nuggets survived the opening game with a 112-110 overtime win. LA then won two straight games: a 105-102 Game 2 win and a 117-83 demolition on Thursday.
Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Tuesday in Denver. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in LA.
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets had a 27-22 lead over the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic scored nine points in the period on 4-for-5 shooting.
Towards the end of the first half, six technical fouls were handed out after an altercation at the half-court line.
The Clippers outscored the Nuggets 26-23 in the second quarter, but Denver had the lead heading into the halftime break, 50-48. Only two players scored in double figures in the first half. Jokic had 15 points (6-for-8 shooting) and eight assists, while Aaron Gordon had 10 points and four rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting.
Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac each scored nine points for LA, while James Harden had six points and seven assists.
This live copy will be edited and updated when the game concludes.
