Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box score for May 1 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 02, 2025 02:54 GMT
Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers 101-99 to win game 4 of a NBA first round playoff basketball game. - Source: Getty
The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Thursday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

If the Clippers win, Game 7 will be sheduled on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets secured a 3-2 series lead via a pivotal 131-115 Game 5 victory at home on Tuesday.

The winner of the Clippers-Nuggets series will face the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the semifinals. The schedule of that second round series is yet to be released.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Michael Porter Jr.0001000-10-00-0
Aaron Gordon8100004-60-10-0
Nikola Jokić5231112-31-10-0
Christian Braun2110001-20-10-0
Jamal Murray12320005-81-31-1
Russel Westbrook1120000-00-01-2
Peyton Watson0000000-00-00-0
Jalen PickettDNP--------
Vlatko ČančarDNP--------
DeAndre JordanDNP--------
Zeke NnajiDNP--------
Dario ŠarićDNP--------
Julian StrawtherDNP--------
Hunter TysonDNP--------
LA Clippers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Norman Powell6100003-60-30-0
Kawhi Leonard6310003-50-10-0
Ivica Zubac4101002-20-00-0
Kris Dunn2010001-20-10-0
James Harden4230022-40-10-0
Nicolas Batum3000001-21-20-0
Bogdan Bogdanović0100000-00-00-0
Derrick Jones Jr.0010100-20-20-0
Ben SimmonsDNP--------
Kobe BrownDNP--------
Cam ChristieDNP--------
Amir CoffeyDNP--------
Drew EubanksDNP--------
Jordan MillerDNP--------
Patty MillsDNP--------
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game summary

The Denver Nuggets had a 28-25 lead over the LA Clippers at the end of the first quarter. Jamal Murray scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

