Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box score for May 1 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers battled in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Thursday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

If the Clippers win, Game 7 will be sheduled on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets secured a 3-2 series lead via a pivotal 131-115 Game 5 victory at home on Tuesday.

The winner of the Clippers-Nuggets series will face the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the semifinals. The schedule of that second round series is yet to be released.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Michael Porter Jr. 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Aaron Gordon 8 1 0 0 0 0 4-6 0-1 0-0 Nikola Jokić 5 2 3 1 1 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 Christian Braun 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 Jamal Murray 12 3 2 0 0 0 5-8 1-3 1-1 Russel Westbrook 1 1 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - Vlatko Čančar DNP - - - - - - - - DeAndre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther DNP - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Norman Powell 6 1 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-3 0-0 Kawhi Leonard 6 3 1 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 Ivica Zubac 4 1 0 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 Kris Dunn 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 James Harden 4 2 3 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 0-0 Nicolas Batum 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 Bogdan Bogdanović 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Derrick Jones Jr. 0 0 1 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 Ben Simmons DNP - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown DNP - - - - - - - - Cam Christie DNP - - - - - - - - Amir Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - Drew Eubanks DNP - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller DNP - - - - - - - - Patty Mills DNP - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game summary

The Denver Nuggets had a 28-25 lead over the LA Clippers at the end of the first quarter. Jamal Murray scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

