Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 25, 2025 03:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Game 3 on Apr. 24. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets flew to Los Angeles on Thursday for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic and Co. left Mile High City hoping to regain home-court advantage. The Nuggets looked for revenge after losing Game 2 105-102 on Monday.

The Nuggets built a 22-16 lead midway through the first quarter behind Aaron Gordon's 11 points. LA buckled down to work to surge to a strong ending to the period and take a 35-28 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

The home team showed its elite defense in the second quarter, limiting the Nuggets to 19 points in the period. LA's two-way dominance gave it a 65-47 lead at halftime.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon1370
Michael Porter Jr.540
Nikola Jokic968
Jamal Murray1302
Christian Braun441
Peyton Watson000
DeAndre Jordan010
Russell Westbrook311
Jalen Pickett000
Dario Saric----------
Zeke Nnaji----------
Hunter Tyson----------
Vlatko Cancar- - -------
Julian Strawther- - --------
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard953
Ivica Zubac851
James Harden2034
Norman Powell802
Kris Dunn650
Nicolas Batum950
Derrick Jones Jr.510
Ben Simmons020
Bogdan Bogdanovic013
Drew Eubanks----------
Patty Mills----------
Amir Coffey----------
Jordan Miller- - ---------
Kobe Brown- - --------
Cam Christie- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

