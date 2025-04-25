Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets flew to Los Angeles on Thursday for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic and Co. left Mile High City hoping to regain home-court advantage. The Nuggets looked for revenge after losing Game 2 105-102 on Monday.

The Nuggets built a 22-16 lead midway through the first quarter behind Aaron Gordon's 11 points. LA buckled down to work to surge to a strong ending to the period and take a 35-28 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

The home team showed its elite defense in the second quarter, limiting the Nuggets to 19 points in the period. LA's two-way dominance gave it a 65-47 lead at halftime.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 13 7 0 Michael Porter Jr. 5 4 0 Nikola Jokic 9 6 8 Jamal Murray 13 0 2 Christian Braun 4 4 1 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 DeAndre Jordan 0 1 0 Russell Westbrook 3 1 1 Jalen Pickett 0 0 0 Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji - - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Vlatko Cancar - - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther - - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 9 5 3 Ivica Zubac 8 5 1 James Harden 20 3 4 Norman Powell 8 0 2 Kris Dunn 6 5 0 Nicolas Batum 9 5 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 5 1 0 Ben Simmons 0 2 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 0 1 3 Drew Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills - - - - - - - - - - Amir Coffey - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller - - - - - - -- - - - Kobe Brown - - - - - - - - - - Cam Christie - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

