Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores for March 2, 2024

The Denver Nuggets faced off against the LA Lakers for the third and final time this season on Saturday. Denver, which won the previous two meetings, could hand another sweep to their rivals. The Nuggets have not lost to the Lakers since December 2022, a stretch that included a 4-0 romp in last year's Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James was the biggest story heading into the mouthwatering showdown. The four-time MVP, who had 39,991 career points, needed nine more to become the first player to hit 40K in that category. James has not top 10 points just nine times in his 21-year career, so the celebration was likely unfolding in the first half.

James didn't score until 6:20 in the first quarter but LA's offense hummed. Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves spearheaded the charge, combining for 23 points to tow the Lakers to a 33-27 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James eventually reached the historic milestone with 10:38 in the second quarter. He did it by eluding Michael Porter's defense to score a lefty layup. James became the first player to hit 40K career points with his bucket.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. led the Denver Nuggets with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jamal Murray, who played through an ankle injury, had seven points. The defending champs trailed 66-58 after the first 24 minutes ended.

Expand Tweet

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 8 2 2 1 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 15 7 1 1 0 1 Nikola Jokic 17 5 4 0 0 2 Jamal Murray 7 3 5 0 0 1 Christian Braun 2 4 1 0 2 1 Zeke Nnaji 0 1 0 0 0 0 Peyton Watson 2 1 0 0 1 0 Justin Holiday 8 0 1 0 0 0 Reggie Jackson 0 1 1 0 0 0

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 13 6 2 0 2 0 Rui Hachimura 13 3 1 0 0 0 LeBron James 11 2 6 2 1 0 D'Angelo Russell 13 2 2 0 0 0 Austin Reaves 9 2 8 0 0 2 Taurean Prince 2 1 0 0 0 0 Cam Reddish 3 1 0 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 2 1 0 0 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 0 0 0 0 0