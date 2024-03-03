  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 2, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 2, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 03, 2024 02:41 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores for March 2, 2024

The Denver Nuggets faced off against the LA Lakers for the third and final time this season on Saturday. Denver, which won the previous two meetings, could hand another sweep to their rivals. The Nuggets have not lost to the Lakers since December 2022, a stretch that included a 4-0 romp in last year's Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James was the biggest story heading into the mouthwatering showdown. The four-time MVP, who had 39,991 career points, needed nine more to become the first player to hit 40K in that category. James has not top 10 points just nine times in his 21-year career, so the celebration was likely unfolding in the first half.

James didn't score until 6:20 in the first quarter but LA's offense hummed. Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves spearheaded the charge, combining for 23 points to tow the Lakers to a 33-27 lead.

LeBron James eventually reached the historic milestone with 10:38 in the second quarter. He did it by eluding Michael Porter's defense to score a lefty layup. James became the first player to hit 40K career points with his bucket.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. led the Denver Nuggets with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jamal Murray, who played through an ankle injury, had seven points. The defending champs trailed 66-58 after the first 24 minutes ended.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon822100
Michael Porter Jr.1571101
Nikola Jokic1754002
Jamal Murray735001
Christian Braun241021
Zeke Nnaji010000
Peyton Watson210010
Justin Holiday801000
Reggie Jackson011000

LA Lakers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis1362020
Rui Hachimura1331000
LeBron James1126210
D'Angelo Russell1322000
Austin Reaves928002
Taurean Prince210000
Cam Reddish310000
Jaxson Hayes210000
Spencer Dinwiddie000000

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?