Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores for March 2, 2024

The Denver Nuggets faced off against the LA Lakers for the third and final time this season on Saturday. Denver, which won the previous two meetings, could hand another sweep to their rivals. The Nuggets have not lost to the Lakers since December 2022, a stretch that included a 4-0 romp in last year's Western Conference Finals.
LeBron James was the biggest story heading into the mouthwatering showdown. The four-time MVP, who had 39,991 career points, needed nine more to become the first player to hit 40K in that category. James has not top 10 points just nine times in his 21-year career, so the celebration was likely unfolding in the first half.
James didn't score until 6:20 in the first quarter but LA's offense hummed. Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves spearheaded the charge, combining for 23 points to tow the Lakers to a 33-27 lead.
LeBron James eventually reached the historic milestone with 10:38 in the second quarter. He did it by eluding Michael Porter's defense to score a lefty layup. James became the first player to hit 40K career points with his bucket.
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. led the Denver Nuggets with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jamal Murray, who played through an ankle injury, had seven points. The defending champs trailed 66-58 after the first 24 minutes ended.