Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Denver Nuggets visit the LA Lakers on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have dominated the season series, securing victories in both encounters. The contest is part of the NBA's five-game slate.

The Lakers, 33-28, have dropped to 10th in the West following the Golden State Warriors 120-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on the road, who improved to 32-27. The Lakers have won back-to-back games at home and have won seven of their last 10 contests.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, 41-19, are third in the West, winning five straight and seven of their last 10 contests. They snapped the Miami Heat's five-game winning streak with a 103-97 win on Thursday.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 2

The Denver Nuggets have listed four players on their injury report. F Braxton Key (personal) and SF Vlatko Cancar (knee) are out.

SG Kantavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) and PG Jamal Murray (ankle) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Braxton Key Out Personal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Questionable Personal Jamal Murray Questionable Ankle Vlatko Cancar Out Left knee surgery

What happened to Jamal Murray?

While driving to the basket, Murray experienced a mishap, landing on Aaron Gordon's foot, resulting in what seemed to be a right ankle sprain. The incident led to Murray immediately collapsing to the ground.

Despite the setback, he made his way to the locker room unaided. However, his mobility was noticeably affected, as evidenced by his limp on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

LA Lakers injury report for March 2

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report. PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) and SF Cam Reddish (right ankle) are probable, while SF LeBron James (left ankle) is questionable.

PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), C Colin Castleton (wrist) and PF Christian Wood (left knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Cam Reddish Probable Right ankle sprain LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Probable Achilles Gabe Vincent Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out Foot Colin Castleton Out Right wrist Christian Wood Out Left knee

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood?

Vanderbilt has faced health challenges all season. Initially, a left heel bursitis condition forced him out of the lineup for the first 20 games. On his return, Vanderbilt saw restricted playing time as he worked through discomfort, striving to regain his peak physical condition.

However, his comeback was short-lived, as he sustained a right foot injury against the Celtics. While x-rays did not show any fractures, reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brad Turner of the LA Times indicated the injury's severity, suggesting that Vanderbilt could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Wood, meanwhile, is sidelined due to a left knee effusion and is scheduled for a re-evaluation in a week.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers?

The marquee matchup between the Nuggets and the LA Lakers will be broadcast nationally on ABC, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.