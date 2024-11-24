Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Nov 24, 2024 04:42 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 119-108 to win game 4 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. - Source: Getty
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets take on the LA Lakers for the first time this season as both sides meet at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (Nov. 23). The Nuggets come in as top favorites after getting the best of the Purple and Gold 12 of their last 13 meetings.

Both teams have played quality basketball this season, but they meet after losing their previous game. The Nuggets lost to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Lakers were stunned by the Orlando Magic.

On Saturday, the Nuggets were without DaRon Holmes II, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Čančar, Jalen Pickett, and Spencer Jones. LA was without the services of Hood-Schifino, Quincy Olivari, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23

also-read-trending Trending

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Michael Porter Jr.92110
Peyton Watson22201
Nikola Jokic179201
Christian Braun120110
Jamal Murray114410
Julian Strawther31100
Trey Alexander3 0000
Russell Westbrook0 3 710
Dario Saric0 1 100

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Rui Hachimura53210
LeBron James134610
Anthony Davis96121
Cam Reddish30020
Austin Reaves142400
D'Angelo Russell72400
Dalton Knecht53100
Max Christie5 0 000
Christian Koloko0 1 011
Gabe Vincent2 0 100

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers recap | Nov. 23

It was a neck-to-neck start as the Lakers and Nuggets traded baskets in the first quarter. However, a series of buckets by Nikola Jokic in the final seconds of the first quarter to lead 31-27.

It was a LeBron James-led second quarter for the Lakers. The veteran forward was solid on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 points midway through the second stretch. The initial outburst saw LA hold on to a six-point lead as they went into halftime 63-57

James ended with 13 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet night with nine points and six rebounds. Jokic had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, while Christian Braun and Jamal Murray had 12 and 11 points respectively.

This story is being updated.

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी