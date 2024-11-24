Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets take on the LA Lakers for the first time this season as both sides meet at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (Nov. 23). The Nuggets come in as top favorites after getting the best of the Purple and Gold 12 of their last 13 meetings.

Both teams have played quality basketball this season, but they meet after losing their previous game. The Nuggets lost to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Lakers were stunned by the Orlando Magic.

On Saturday, the Nuggets were without DaRon Holmes II, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Čančar, Jalen Pickett, and Spencer Jones. LA was without the services of Hood-Schifino, Quincy Olivari, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Michael Porter Jr. 9 2 1 1 0 Peyton Watson 2 2 2 0 1 Nikola Jokic 17 9 2 0 1 Christian Braun 12 0 1 1 0 Jamal Murray 11 4 4 1 0 Julian Strawther 3 1 1 0 0 Trey Alexander 3 0 0 0 0 Russell Westbrook 0 3 7 1 0 Dario Saric 0 1 1 0 0

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK Rui Hachimura 5 3 2 1 0 LeBron James 13 4 6 1 0 Anthony Davis 9 6 1 2 1 Cam Reddish 3 0 0 2 0 Austin Reaves 14 2 4 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 7 2 4 0 0 Dalton Knecht 5 3 1 0 0 Max Christie 5 0 0 0 0 Christian Koloko 0 1 0 1 1 Gabe Vincent 2 0 1 0 0

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers recap | Nov. 23

It was a neck-to-neck start as the Lakers and Nuggets traded baskets in the first quarter. However, a series of buckets by Nikola Jokic in the final seconds of the first quarter to lead 31-27.

It was a LeBron James-led second quarter for the Lakers. The veteran forward was solid on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 points midway through the second stretch. The initial outburst saw LA hold on to a six-point lead as they went into halftime 63-57

James ended with 13 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet night with nine points and six rebounds. Jokic had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, while Christian Braun and Jamal Murray had 12 and 11 points respectively.

This story is being updated.

