Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 18 

The Denver Nuggets are set to face the LA Lakers in one of six consolation Summer League games scheduled on Friday. The two teams will play their final game of the ongoing tournament at Thomas & Mack Center, with both hoping to clinch their second win.

Interestingly, neither team features any players selected in the 2025 NBA draft. However, both rosters include some familiar names, with Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and DaRon Holmes II expected to take the court for the matchup.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Nuggets-Lakers Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PT), with the contest being broadcast on NBA TV.

Fans can also live stream the action using FUBO TV or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+115) vs LA Lakers (-138)

Spread: Denver Nuggets (+2 -110) vs LA Lakers (-2 -110)

Total (O/U): Denver Nuggets (o178.5 -111) vs LA Lakers (u178.5 -111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Preview

The Denver Nuggets have suffered a disappointing run in the 2025 Summer League, dropping their first three games.

On July 10, Denver held onto an eight-point lead in the final minutes. However, the Milwaukee Bucks snatched victory with a buzzer-beater, handing the Nuggets a heartbreaking 90-89 defeat.

Things went from bad to worse on July 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After briefly taking the lead early in the first quarter, the Nuggets trailed the rest of the way and fell 94-83 in a one-sided affair.

Denver’s struggles continued on July 15 in a tightly contested matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Despite building a nine-point cushion early in the third quarter, the Nuggets couldn’t hold on and suffered a 101-97 loss.

They managed to end their skid just before the playoff round. Powered by DaRon Holmes II’s impressive 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, Denver secured its first win of the Summer League with an 81-76 victory over the LA Clippers.

Similarly, the LA Lakers have massively underperformed despite the strength of their roster. Despite entering the Summer League with three games already under their belt due to the California Classic, the Lakers suffered losses against the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Boston Celtics.

July 12’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans was their only win, backed by Cole Swider’s 21-point, 10-rebound outburst.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Roster

Denver Nuggets

Player Position Reece Beekman Guard Hunter Tyson Forward Keyontae Johnson Forward Boo Buie Guard DaRon Holmes II Forward Logan Johnson Guard Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu Forward Spencer Jones Forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. Forward Tamar Bates Guard Tyrell Harrison Center Curtis Jones Guard E.J. Liddell Forward Ibou Badji Center Donovan Williams Guard

LA Lakers

Player Position Dalton Knecht Guard Bronny James Guard Christian Koloko Center RJ Davis Guard DJ Steward Guard Sam Mennenga Forward Augustas Marciulionis Guard Darius Bazley Forward TY Johnson Guard Sir'Jabari Rice Guard Cole Swider Forward Eric Dixon Forward DaJaun Gordon Guard Julian Reese Forward Ethan Taylor Guard Trey Jemison III Center Arthur Kaluma Forward

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers have had a few positive takeaways from their Summer League campaign, with Bronny James averaging 14.3 ppg and Swider leading the team with 17.8 ppg.

While Dalton Knecht has yet to meet expectations, his recent struggles have been caused largely by cramping issues. However, Knecht will look to bounce back strong as Summer League action wraps up and will be expected to help the Purple & Gold finish on a high note.

