Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 13) 

The Denver Nuggets visited the Miami Heat on Wednesday for the second and final game of their season series, with the Nuggets winning the first 103-97 leaving the Heat eager for redemption in this interconference showdown.

During the opening quarter, the Denver Nuggets seized a seven-point advantage, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon. Jokic notched up seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Gordon also contributed with seven points of his own.

Moving into the second quarter, Terry Rozier stepped up for the Miami Heat, narrowing the deficit to four points with an impressive performance. He tallied 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists by halftime.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray ensured the Nuggets maintained their lead, with Porter Jr. leading the charge with 15 points and four rebounds, while Murray chipped in with 10 points of his own.

Top 5 moments from Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Here's a closer look at all the top moments and highlights from the marquee clash:

#5 Bam Adebayo pulls out the dream shake

Bam Adebayo showed his versatility when he backed down Peyton Watson all the way from the right wing after getting a mismatch.

Adebayo, dropping his shoulder, bumped him all the way into the paint before pulling out the iconic dream shake. He used a pump fake and feathery foot-work to confuse the defender to pull up for the mid-range.

#4 Terry Rozier sends Jamal Murray the wrong way

Terry Rozier's acquisition has changed the Nuggets - Heat matchup, especially after last year's finals due to the new offensive versatility Miami has now.

This was on display when Rozier dribbled all the way from their half to Denver's in transition, getting picked up by Jamal Murray when he entered the paint and utilized his euro-step effortlessly, confusing Murray and finishing for the layup and completing a one-man show in the fastbreak.

#3 Jamal Murray creates separation with a smooth step-back

Jamal Murray's offensive prowess was on full display as he showcased his repertoire of moves to create scoring opportunities. Facing Caleb Martin in isolation at the top of the key, Murray demonstrated his versatility.

With a series of dribbles to his left, Murray set up his defender before executing a swift between-the-legs crossover, followed by a slick spin move. Maintaining his composure, Murray then executed a step-back maneuver, creating separation to unleash a smooth mid-range jumper, further extending his team's lead.

#2 Bam Adebayo puts Michael Porter Jr. in the mixer

The Heat noticed the mismatch with Porter Jr. on Bam in the third when Erik Spoelstra decided to post Bam near the low post.

He quickly went to work with the Heat, clearing the weak side. Spoelstra let him have room to operate as Bam pulled another dream shake with a pump fake to send Porter flying in a failed attempt to block the shot as Adebayo hammered it strong.

#1 Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. seal the game

Nikola Jokic got an easy look from his patented hook shot 8 feet away from the rim, with Bam Adebayo contesting to no avail.

In the next possession, Porter Jr. secured the defensive rebound, got an open look from Jamal Murray's pass from the top of the key to get his 25th point and seal the Nugget's 100-88 win, sweeping the Heat in their season series.

