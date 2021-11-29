Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

One of the most anticipated games of the season, it's the rematch between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Their first matchup of the season was full of fireworks that culminated with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic getting ejected for a hit on Markieff Morris. Now, the Nuggets and Heat face each other for the first time since the incident.

The Nuggets are coming into the game against the Heat with six straight losses. They have been missing the services of Jokic, who has been dealing with a wrist injury. It will be interesting to see if the MVP makes his return at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Heat are playing much better than the Nuggets. They are healthier and playing better basketball. The Heat are second in the Eastern Conference with a 13-7 record, coming off an impressive 107-104 win against the Chicago Bulls last Saturday.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have five players on their injury list for the game against the Miami Heat. The Nuggets have three players listed as out and two players listed as questionable. Jamal Murray is continuing his recovery from a knee injury suffered last season, while P.J. Dosier was recently diagnosed with a left ACL sprain.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. is still experiencing lower back pain that could cost him the entire season. Bones Hyland is questionable due to a sprained right ankle and Nikola Jokic is also questionable due to his wrist injury. There is a possibility that Jokic will make his return against the Heat due to the intrigue of the game, as well as the importance of ending their six-game losing streak.

Player Status Reason P.J. Dozier Out Left ACL Sprain Bones Hyland Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Nikola Jokic Questionable Right Wrist Sprain Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Low Back Pain

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat have five players on their injury list for Monday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are both questionable, while Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are listed as out.

Butler is nursing a tail bone contusion, but he played through the injury against the Chicago Bulls. It will be interesting to see if Butler plays if Nikola Jokic plays. Butler was yapping at Jokic after the incident at their previous meeting in Denver.

Herro has overall body soreness, which caused him to miss the Bulls game. Garrett is on assignment at the NBA G League, while Oladipo continues his recovery from a right knee injury. Morris is still out with a neck whiplash suffered from Jokic's hit in their last game.

Player Status Reason Jimmy Butler Questionable Tail Bone Contusion Marcus Garrett Out G League Assignment Tyler Herro Questionable Overall Body Soreness Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Could Nikola Jokic return for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been without their three best players in their last four games. Nikola Jokic could make his return against the Miami Heat at center. If Jokic is unable to play, JaMychal Green is expected to start. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are the sure starters at both forward positions.

Meanwhile, Monte Morris and Will Barton will start at the point guard and shooting guard positions, respectively. The Nuggets are expected to use Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are expected to have the same starting lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Kyle Lowry is the starting point guard with three-point specialist Duncan Robinson at shooting guard. Bam Adebayo is at center and will need to play better than his last game versus the Nuggets.

P.J. Tucker is the starting power forward with Jimmy Butler at small forward. If Butler cannot play against the Nuggets, Gabe Vincent will likely take his place with Robinson sliding into small forward. The Heat bench is thin without Tyler Herro. They could possibly use Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

