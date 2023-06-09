Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - June 9th, 2023 | NBA Finals, Game 4

The Denver Nuggets obliterated the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-1 series lead. Denver’s superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray created NBA Finals history as they led the Nuggets in retaking home-court advantage.

The two-time MVP finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player to put up a 30-20-10 stat in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Murray was nearly just as good, as the “Glitch” tallied a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jokic and Murray became the first pair of teammates in NBA Finals history to tally a triple-double each in the same game. The Nuggets also got a big boost from backup guard Christian Braun.

Denver’s rookie came off the bench to score 15 points, a playoff career-high. His hustle, energy and defense caused the Heat trouble as well.

The Miami Heat had solid contributions from Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. “Jimmy Buckets” scored a team-high 28 points to go with his four assists and two rebounds.

Adebayo backed him up with 22 points but took 21 shots to reach his tally. Miami’s All-Star center added 17 rebounds and three assists.

Caleb Martin showed signs of life, playing his best since the Eastern Conference finals where he nearly won the MVP over Butler. Martin had 10 points and played decent defense but disappeared in the second half.

Where to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will start at 8:30 PM ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

ABC will air the game on national TV while fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Game 4 preview

The Denver Nuggets treated Game 3 as a must-win situation and it showed right off the bat. They were aggressive with Jamal Murray setting the tone. He had 20 points after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Nikola Jokic’s all-around brilliance was on full display. The “Joker” had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Nuggets at half-time.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler kept the Miami Heat in the game. They combined for 27 points, 12 rebounds and one assist. Martin poured eight of his 10 total points in the first half.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

The second half, though, was all about the Nuggets. They methodically wore down the Heat. Miami tried another fourth-quarter rally but fizzled. Jimmy Butler’s two fourth-quarter points were a big reason why.

The Denver Nuggets had a decisive edge in paint scoring (60-34), rebounds (58-33), assists (28-20) and points off turnovers (14-4). At one point, they had a 21-point lead over the Miami Heat.

Erik Spoelstra’s team has arguably never been this outplayed in the playoffs this year until Game 3 against the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler vowed that a repeat of their Game 3 performance can’t happen. Unless they don't do something to significantly improve in Game 4, his words will wind up empty.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Game 4 prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-4)

Total (O/U): 210.5

Moneyline: Nuggets (-172) vs. Heat (+144)

When the Denver Nuggets are engaged, disciplined and aggressive, there’s almost nothing the Miami Heat can do to beat them. The Nuggets learned their lesson the hard way in Game 2 and certainly will not be so complacent this time around.

Miami will likely put on a better performance than their lackluster outing in Game 3. Still, the Heat will be facing an uphill battle to beat the Western Conference champions.

Game 4 Prediction: Denver Nuggets 115, Miami Heat 110

