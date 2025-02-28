  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 28, 2025 02:13 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 27. (Photo: IMAGN)
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 27. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Denver Nuggets continued their four-game road trip on Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets started their trip with a 125-116 win over the Indiana Pacers, while the Bucks were coming off a 100-97 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Coach Michael Malone didn't make any changes to his starting lineup, with Russell Westbrook still coming off the bench. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic have been the starters since Westbrook went down with an injury.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers still used his big starting five featuring Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Rivers had to change his lineup and rotation following Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Gordon5011011162-71-30-0-4
Michael Porter Jr.2621001131-100-50-0-5
Nikola Jokic181051031197-81-23-33
Jamal Murray6111010193-70-00-01
Christian Braun6412001153-80-10-0-6
Zeke Nnaji220110181-10-00-04
DeAndre Jordan230000051-10-00-03
Russell Westbrook8441011143-81-11-111
Julian Strawther8000020113-42-20-08
Dario SaricDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Spencer JonesDNP
Jalen PickettDNP
Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Taurean Prince4401001162-50-30-01
Giannis Antetokounmpo10740120165-90-00-0-1
Kyle Kuzma13620210165-91-42-27
Brook Lopez12120001184-81-33-3-2
Damian Lillard7121040162-61-42-21
Jericho Sims020000060-20-00-0-1
Liam Robbins000000000-00-00-00
Gary Trent Jr.5202010122-41-20-0-6
Kevin Porter Jr.310001181-31-20-0-4
AJ Green0121001110-20-10-0-10
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP
Bobby PortisDNP
Chris LivingstonDNP
Tyler SmithDNP
Ryan RollinsDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. The player stats and box score will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
