Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets continued their four-game road trip on Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets started their trip with a 125-116 win over the Indiana Pacers, while the Bucks were coming off a 100-97 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Coach Michael Malone didn't make any changes to his starting lineup, with Russell Westbrook still coming off the bench. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic have been the starters since Westbrook went down with an injury.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers still used his big starting five featuring Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Rivers had to change his lineup and rotation following Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Gordon 5 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 2-7 1-3 0-0 -4 Michael Porter Jr. 2 6 2 1 0 0 1 13 1-10 0-5 0-0 -5 Nikola Jokic 18 10 5 1 0 3 1 19 7-8 1-2 3-3 3 Jamal Murray 6 1 1 1 0 1 0 19 3-7 0-0 0-0 1 Christian Braun 6 4 1 2 0 0 1 15 3-8 0-1 0-0 -6 Zeke Nnaji 2 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 DeAndre Jordan 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Russell Westbrook 8 4 4 1 0 1 1 14 3-8 1-1 1-1 11 Julian Strawther 8 0 0 0 0 2 0 11 3-4 2-2 0-0 8 Dario Saric DNP Hunter Tyson DNP Spencer Jones DNP Jalen Pickett DNP

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Taurean Prince 4 4 0 1 0 0 1 16 2-5 0-3 0-0 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 7 4 0 1 2 0 16 5-9 0-0 0-0 -1 Kyle Kuzma 13 6 2 0 2 1 0 16 5-9 1-4 2-2 7 Brook Lopez 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 4-8 1-3 3-3 -2 Damian Lillard 7 1 2 1 0 4 0 16 2-6 1-4 2-2 1 Jericho Sims 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Liam Robbins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Gary Trent Jr. 5 2 0 2 0 1 0 12 2-4 1-2 0-0 -6 Kevin Porter Jr. 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 8 1-3 1-2 0-0 -4 AJ Green 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 11 0-2 0-1 0-0 -10 Andre Jackson Jr. DNP Bobby Portis DNP Chris Livingston DNP Tyler Smith DNP Ryan Rollins DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. The player stats and box score will be updated soon.

