  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 19, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 19, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 20, 2024 02:18 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores for Mar. 19

The Denver Nuggets rolled into Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday hoping to tie the season series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver came in looking for payback after losing 110-89 in their previous encounter back in November. The in-form Nuggets could get the job done as Minnesota opened the game without Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the lineup.

Nikola Jokic came out aggressive against Minnesota’s undersized frontline. The Timberwolves’ biggest defenders were Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson, 6-foot-9 forwards who had to masquerade as centers. Jokic had 13 points and eight rebounds already in the first quarter. Aaron Gordon exploited the mismatch as well, adding eight points and eight boards.

Anthony Edwards gallantly led the home team with 11 points. His teammates have to step up if the Timberwolves want to prevent the Nuggets from steadily pulling away after building a 35-28 first-quarter advantage.

The Minnesota Timberwolves desperately tried to keep it close but the Denver Nuggets had too much firepower. Denver's 29-15 edge in rebounds translated to several extra possessions that hurt the hosts. Anthony Edwards continued to play well, finishing with 16 first-half points but the support from his teammates was not consistent.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon relentlessly feasted on the smaller Timberwolves frontline. Their work rate alone caused their opponents trouble. Jamal Murray quietly added 11 points and eight assists to Denver's 70-55 first-half dominance.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon1292002
Michael Porter Jr.1011002
Nikola Jokic22100000
Jamal Murray1118101
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope601110
Peyton Watson010001
Justin Holiday621000
Reggie Jackson014101
Christian Braun340001
Braxton Key----------
De'Andre Jordan----------
Hunter Tyson----------
Jay Huff- - --------
Jalen Pickett- - --------
Julian Strawther- - --------

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK TOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels910010
Kyle Anderson421000
Mike Conley013101
Nickeil Alexander-Walker422010
Anthony Edwards1644102
T.J. Warren620000
Luka Garza1020000
Monte Morris402300
Jordan McLaughlin211000
Josh Minott----------
Leonard Miller----------
Rudy Gobert- - --------
Daishen Nix- - --------
Wendell Moore Jr.- - --------

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards 3-pointers tonight

The Denver Nuggets concentrated on pounding the paint against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic took only two three-point attempts in the first half and made one of them. Jamal Murray drained the only triple he launched.

Anthony Edwards had a 1-for-2 clip during the same stretch from a similar range.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?