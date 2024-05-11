  • home icon
  • Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 10 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 11, 2024 02:59 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
After getting embarrassed in Mile High City, the Denver Nuggets are on the road to try and break through against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. The reeling defending champs are desperately looking for solutions to unshackle themselves from the hosts’ defense and avoid a 0-3 deficit. Denver’s reign as defending champs could be over in a few days if they fail to get past the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game players stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
A. Gordon22200
M. Porter Jr.123110
N. Jokic79611
J. Murray182200
K. Caldwell-Pope44100
P. Watson01000
J. Holiday61100
R. Jackson20000
C. Braun52000
Z. Nnaji----------
H. Tyson----------
D. Jordan- - --------
J. Pickett- - --------
J. Strawther- - --------

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
J. McDaniels01000
R. Gobert42000
K. Towns124100
M. Conley86310
A. Edwards93401
K. Anderson00000
N. Reid41110
J. McLaughlin00000
N. Alexander-Walker40100




L. Miller----------
T.J. Warren----------
L. Garza----------
M. Morris----------
J. Minott- - --------
W. Moore Jr.- - --------

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Summary

The Denver Nuggets showed crisper and stronger movements than they've ever done in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves starting Game 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were already rolling, bringing the Nuggets along with them to a 28-20 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

Denver's offense became even more surgical in the second quarter, opening the period with a 14-5 run to build a 42-25 advantage. Minnesota promptly called a time-out as it had all sorts of trouble bottling up the Nuggets' sets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves responded with a 6-0 run after the quick ceasefire but the Denver Nuggets fought back. From there, it was a series of mini-runs for both teams which allowed the Nuggets to take a 56-41 lead going into the halftime break.

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 3-pointers tonight

Six of Jamal Murray's 18-point first half came from behind the arc where he went 2-for-3. Nikola Jokic took just one attempt from the same distance but missed it.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the self-proclaimed greatest big-man shooter, had a perfect 4-for-4 clip in the first half. Anthony Edwards missed all but one of his four tries from that range.

