Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for Game 6 (May 16) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday.

Just three games ago, the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, appeared to be in dire straits. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, they found themselves trailing 0-2 after suffering consecutive defeats at home, including a resounding loss in Game 2.

However, the Nuggets have since executed a remarkable turnaround, securing three consecutive victories, none of which were closely contested, placing them on the cusp of returning to the Western Conference finals.

In Tuesday’s Game 5 triumph, Nikola Jokic delivered a stellar performance, propelling the Nuggets to victory. Yet, it's noteworthy that most of the Nuggets' supporting cast has also elevated their play. With the momentum firmly in their favor, Denver is once again considered the favorite to advance to the NBA Finals.

A pivotal opportunity awaits the Nuggets as they aim to clinch the series with a victory in Minnesota on Thursday. Here is a look at their injury report for Game 6.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for May 16

The Nuggets have listed three players on their injury report. Notably, Jamal Murray will continue to be featured on the team's injury report with a persistent calf strain, which has plagued him since starting the playoffs.

SF Vlatko Cancar and guard Collin Gillespie will continue to remain sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 season. They are expected to be out despite the Nuggets reaching the NBA Finals. Vlatko and Collin are out with knee injuries, respectively.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar out knee Collin Gillespie out knee Jamal Murray questionable calf strain

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for May 16

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed two players on their injury report: Mike Conley (Achilles) is the latest addition to the report and is tagged as questionable, while guard Jaylen Clark (Achilles) will remain sidelined. He has been inactive since Apr. 12.

Player Status Injury Mike Conley questionable Achilles Jaylen Clark out Achilles

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The marquee Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be aired nationally on ESPN with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game will have radio broadcasts available on ESPN Radio and Sirius XM, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased with a subscription.