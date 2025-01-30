  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jan 30, 2025 04:09 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for Jan. 29 game. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Knicks won every quarter in their 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. They tried to blow the game open multiple times, but their visitors repeatedly fought back. The Knicks held on behind key stops while Brunson dissected Denver's defense late in the game.

Brunson finished the game with a team-high 33 points and 15 assists. Seven of the point guard's dimes came in the fourth quarter, four in the last four minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby combined for 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. New York extended its winning run to five and improved to 32-16.

Jamal Murray carried the Nuggets with 33 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The Nuggets dropped to 0-3 in their five-game road trip.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon15610026-71-12-2-2
Michael Porter Jr.9320113-81-52-2-10
Nikola Jokic17662126-153-72-2-3
Russell Westbrook141440145-110-24-6-5
Jamal Murray335611313-253-74-5-4
Peyton Watson4100011-20-02-2-7
DeAndre Jordan2310001-20-00-00
Christian Braun13510014-81-24-4-18
Julian Strawther5400102-61-40-0-1
Dario SaricDNP---------
Zeke NnajiDNP---------
Hunter TysonDNP- --------
PJ HallDNP- --------
Jalen PickettDNP- --------

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges13321015-163-70-0+7
OG Anunoby23410019-155-70-2+15
Karl-Anthony Towns141050106-120-42-3-1
Jalen Brunson3041521210-163-67-7+16
Josh Hart15553007-120-21-2+11
Precious Achiuwa8001014-80-00-0+4
Cameron Payne7000002-51-32-2-6
Miles McBride12440005-92-50-0+9
Landry Shamet0110000-00-00-2-5
Matt RyanDNP---------
Jacob ToppinDNP---------
Jericho SimsDNP- --------
Ariel HukportiDNP- --------
Tyler KolekDNP- --------

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The Denver Nuggets faced the New York Knicks again on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic and his teammates looked to avenge their 145-118 home loss to the Knicks in late December.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 11 points and three assists in the first quarter. The point guard’s 24-footer with 2.1 seconds cut New York’s advantage to 31-27 at the end of the period.

The Knicks stayed ahead until the end of the first half. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson combined for 26 points, six assists and three rebounds. Miles McBride came off the bench to give the home team a boost. He had seven points and one assist in the second quarter to help the Knicks grab a 60-54 halftime lead.

The Nuggets played their best stretch in the third quarter, but the Knicks still edged them 33-32. Jamal Murray regained his touch after cooling off in the second quarter. He had 10 points and two assists in the period.

Jalen Brunson responded with 16 points and four assists to prevent Denver from turning the game around. New York led 93-86 with a quarter left to play.

Denver started hot to cut New York's lead before the home team responded with a big run. The Knicks threatened to turn the game into a rout midway through the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic and Co. battled back before eventually losing 122-112.

Edited by Michael Macasero
