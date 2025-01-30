Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks won every quarter in their 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. They tried to blow the game open multiple times, but their visitors repeatedly fought back. The Knicks held on behind key stops while Brunson dissected Denver's defense late in the game.

Brunson finished the game with a team-high 33 points and 15 assists. Seven of the point guard's dimes came in the fourth quarter, four in the last four minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby combined for 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. New York extended its winning run to five and improved to 32-16.

Jamal Murray carried the Nuggets with 33 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The Nuggets dropped to 0-3 in their five-game road trip.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 15 6 1 0 0 2 6-7 1-1 2-2 -2 Michael Porter Jr. 9 3 2 0 1 1 3-8 1-5 2-2 -10 Nikola Jokic 17 6 6 2 1 2 6-15 3-7 2-2 -3 Russell Westbrook 14 14 4 0 1 4 5-11 0-2 4-6 -5 Jamal Murray 33 5 6 1 1 3 13-25 3-7 4-5 -4 Peyton Watson 4 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 -7 DeAndre Jordan 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 Christian Braun 13 5 1 0 0 1 4-8 1-2 4-4 -18 Julian Strawther 5 4 0 0 1 0 2-6 1-4 0-0 -1 Dario Saric DNP - - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - PJ Hall DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 13 3 2 1 0 1 5-16 3-7 0-0 +7 OG Anunoby 23 4 1 0 0 1 9-15 5-7 0-2 +15 Karl-Anthony Towns 14 10 5 0 1 0 6-12 0-4 2-3 -1 Jalen Brunson 30 4 15 2 1 2 10-16 3-6 7-7 +16 Josh Hart 15 5 5 3 0 0 7-12 0-2 1-2 +11 Precious Achiuwa 8 0 0 1 0 1 4-8 0-0 0-0 +4 Cameron Payne 7 0 0 0 0 0 2-5 1-3 2-2 -6 Miles McBride 12 4 4 0 0 0 5-9 2-5 0-0 +9 Landry Shamet 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 -5 Matt Ryan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jacob Toppin DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The Denver Nuggets faced the New York Knicks again on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic and his teammates looked to avenge their 145-118 home loss to the Knicks in late December.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 11 points and three assists in the first quarter. The point guard’s 24-footer with 2.1 seconds cut New York’s advantage to 31-27 at the end of the period.

The Knicks stayed ahead until the end of the first half. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson combined for 26 points, six assists and three rebounds. Miles McBride came off the bench to give the home team a boost. He had seven points and one assist in the second quarter to help the Knicks grab a 60-54 halftime lead.

The Nuggets played their best stretch in the third quarter, but the Knicks still edged them 33-32. Jamal Murray regained his touch after cooling off in the second quarter. He had 10 points and two assists in the period.

Jalen Brunson responded with 16 points and four assists to prevent Denver from turning the game around. New York led 93-86 with a quarter left to play.

Denver started hot to cut New York's lead before the home team responded with a big run. The Knicks threatened to turn the game into a rout midway through the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic and Co. battled back before eventually losing 122-112.

