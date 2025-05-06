Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 5 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 06, 2025 02:48 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Game 1 on Monday. [photo: Imagn]

After outlasting the LA Clippers in a seven-game thriller, the Denver Nuggets visited Oklahoma on Monday to face the OKC Thunder in Game 1. The Nuggets punched a ticket to the second round after whipping the Clippers 120-101 on Saturday. Nikola Jokic and Co. opened the semifinals on the road against the top-seeded team, which had not played in over a week.

The Nuggets had a good start, but the OKC defense eventually settled to stifle the visiting team. Oklahoma dropped an 11-2 run to end the first quarter to edge Denver 27-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out on fire, scattering 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Thunder threatened to run away in the second quarter, but Denver doggedly kept up. Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon got going late to prevent the home team from breaking away. OKC led 60-50 at halftime.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon770
Michael Porter Jr.220
Nikola Jokic16122
Jamal Murray1443
Christian Braun242
Peyton Watson010
Russell Westbrook700
Julian Strawther210
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren642
Jalen Williams721
Isaiah Hartenstein641
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1585
Luguentz Dort611
Jaylin Williams410
Alex Caruso803
Isaiah Joe011
Aaron Wiggins520
Cason Wallace321
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

