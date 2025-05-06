Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 5 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

After outlasting the LA Clippers in a seven-game thriller, the Denver Nuggets visited Oklahoma on Monday to face the OKC Thunder in Game 1. The Nuggets punched a ticket to the second round after whipping the Clippers 120-101 on Saturday. Nikola Jokic and Co. opened the semifinals on the road against the top-seeded team, which had not played in over a week.

The Nuggets had a good start, but the OKC defense eventually settled to stifle the visiting team. Oklahoma dropped an 11-2 run to end the first quarter to edge Denver 27-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out on fire, scattering 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Thunder threatened to run away in the second quarter, but Denver doggedly kept up. Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon got going late to prevent the home team from breaking away. OKC led 60-50 at halftime.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 7 7 0 Michael Porter Jr. 2 2 0 Nikola Jokic 16 12 2 Jamal Murray 14 4 3 Christian Braun 2 4 2 Peyton Watson 0 1 0 Russell Westbrook 7 0 0 Julian Strawther 2 1 0

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 6 4 2 Jalen Williams 7 2 1 Isaiah Hartenstein 6 4 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 8 5 Luguentz Dort 6 1 1 Jaylin Williams 4 1 0 Alex Caruso 8 0 3 Isaiah Joe 0 1 1 Aaron Wiggins 5 2 0 Cason Wallace 3 2 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

