Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for March 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder were back at it again on Monday night after their showdown yesterday. The Thunder were dominant and took an easy 127-103 in front of their fans at the Paycom Center. The Nuggets were trying to avoid losing the season series against the Thunder for the second straight season.

Coach Michael Malone made a slight change to his starting five with Aaron Gordon out with a calf injury. Russell Westbrook is back as a starter alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault continued to use his usual lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren was cleared to play his first back-to-back games of the season.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 14 3 1 0 0 0 0 19 6-10 2-4 0-0 -6 Nikola Jokic 18 9 4 0 1 0 3 19 7-12 0-1 4-5 -4 Russell Westbrook 7 1 2 0 0 1 2 13 3-4 1-2 0-0 -6 Jamal Murray 16 3 3 1 0 0 2 19 5-11 1-2 5-5 -3 Christian Braun 2 2 2 0 0 1 1 17 0-3 0-3 2-2 -2 Zeke Nnaji 0 2 2 1 0 3 1 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Peyton Watson 7 1 0 0 2 1 2 14 3-4 1-1 0-0 -8 Jalen Pickett 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 1-2 1-2 0-0 -5 Dario Saric DNP Hunter Tyson DNP Spencer Jones DNP Vlatko Cancar DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP PJ Hall DNP Trey Alexander DNP

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Chet Holmgren 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 13 1-4 0-1 0-1 -3 Jalen Williams 12 2 6 0 0 1 0 14 5-10 1-3 1-2 8 Isaiah Hartenstein 16 4 2 0 0 0 3 14 6-10 0-1 4-4 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 1 3 1 1 2 1 17 5-8 1-3 4-4 -2 Luguentz Dort 11 5 0 2 0 0 2 15 4-5 3-4 0-0 9 Jaylin Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Alex Caruso 8 1 0 0 0 2 0 12 3-6 2-5 0-0 -3 Isaiah Joe 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 1-2 1-1 0-0 9 Aaron Wiggins 3 3 1 1 0 0 1 10 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 Cason Wallace 3 0 3 1 1 0 0 14 1-2 1-2 0-0 8 Dillon Jones DNP Ousmane Dieng DNP Kenrich Williams DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

