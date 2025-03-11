Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for March 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder were back at it again on Monday night after their showdown yesterday. The Thunder were dominant and took an easy 127-103 in front of their fans at the Paycom Center. The Nuggets were trying to avoid losing the season series against the Thunder for the second straight season.
Coach Michael Malone made a slight change to his starting five with Aaron Gordon out with a calf injury. Russell Westbrook is back as a starter alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.
Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault continued to use his usual lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren was cleared to play his first back-to-back games of the season.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score
Nuggets
Thunder
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half:
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.