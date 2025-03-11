  • home icon
  • Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for March 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:16 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for March 10. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder were back at it again on Monday night after their showdown yesterday. The Thunder were dominant and took an easy 127-103 in front of their fans at the Paycom Center. The Nuggets were trying to avoid losing the season series against the Thunder for the second straight season.

Coach Michael Malone made a slight change to his starting five with Aaron Gordon out with a calf injury. Russell Westbrook is back as a starter alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault continued to use his usual lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren was cleared to play his first back-to-back games of the season.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.14310000196-102-40-0-6
Nikola Jokic18940103197-120-14-5-4
Russell Westbrook7120012133-41-20-0-6
Jamal Murray16331002195-111-25-5-3
Christian Braun2220011170-30-32-2-2
Zeke Nnaji022103180-00-00-02
Peyton Watson7100212143-41-10-0-8
Jalen Pickett3100011101-21-20-0-5
Dario SaricDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Spencer JonesDNP
Vlatko CancarDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
PJ HallDNP
Trey AlexanderDNP
Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren2310101131-40-10-1-3
Jalen Williams12260010145-101-31-28
Isaiah Hartenstein16420003146-100-14-410
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander15131121175-81-34-4-2
Luguentz Dort11502002154-53-40-09
Jaylin Williams000000030-10-10-0-4
Alex Caruso8100020123-62-50-0-3
Isaiah Joe310000271-21-10-09
Aaron Wiggins3311001101-31-20-02
Cason Wallace3031100141-21-20-08
Dillon JonesDNP
Ousmane DiengDNP
Kenrich WilliamsDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
