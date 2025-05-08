  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 7) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 7) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 08, 2025 02:56 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One - Source: Getty
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 7) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals - Source: Getty

Wednesday brought NBA fans Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder, tipping off just 48 hours after Denver’s nail-biting Game 1 victory capped by Aaron Gordon’s game-winning bucket.

The Nuggets came in looking to build on that momentum, while the Thunder were out for revenge in what’s quickly becoming a blockbuster matchup between MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who both went off in the opener.

Below is the box score for Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Round 2 series.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder box score

Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Michael Porter Jr.15:26220040.0040.022100020002-18
Aaron Gordon17:5210203650.02210022100200112-30
Nikola Jokić21:35157551241.72450.03560.0251022-26
Christian Braun19:37010040.0030.0000.0010112-36
Jamal Murray20:259213650.02366.71250.0020120-22
Russell Westbrook16:3215144944.41333.366100010022-17
Peyton Watson06:223001110011100000.0000002-3
DeAndre Jordan02:1120011100000.0000.0000002-3
TOTALS562110174339.582040.0141782.441113814-
OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jalen Williams16:1213244757.1010.05683.311000016
Chet Holmgren15:3810612633.31250.05510006120024
Isaiah Hartenstein13:21108355100000.0000.026100213
Luguentz Dort15:5510103933.32728.62210001100124
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander18:1118276875.01250.05510011001234
Jaylin Williams05:423101110011100000.001000211
Cason Wallace10:358223475.02366.7000.00210029
Isaiah Joe03:183001110011100000.00000005
Alex Caruso09:452001333.3020.0000.00001009
Aaron Wiggins11:2310404757.12450.0000.022101310
TOTALS873017305158.8102343.5171894.462053212-
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Game recap

The Thunder flipped the script from Game 1, coming out blazing. They matched their franchise playoff record for most points in a quarter, torching the Nuggets 45-21 in a dominant first frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12 points) and Lu Dort (10 points) set the tone early, as the Thunder shot a scorching 71% while crashing the glass with energy and force.

And OKC didn’t ease up. The West's No 1 team poured in another 42 points in the second quarter while allowing 35 from Denver, heading into halftime with a commanding 87-56 lead.

Those 87 first-half points marked the most ever scored in a half in NBA postseason history. It was an offensive onslaught, with six Thunder players hitting double digits before the break. Shai led with 18 points and seven assists, while Jalen Williams added 13.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins each chipped in 10 apiece through two quarters.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook each tallied 15 points to lead the Nuggets, who committed eight turnovers and were beaten on the boards 30-21.

OKC also dominated the paint with a 32-12 edge, held a 15-0 lead in fastbreak points, and crushed the turnover battle with a 15-3 advantage in points off giveaways.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

