Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 7) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

Wednesday brought NBA fans Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder, tipping off just 48 hours after Denver’s nail-biting Game 1 victory capped by Aaron Gordon’s game-winning bucket.

Ad

The Nuggets came in looking to build on that momentum, while the Thunder were out for revenge in what’s quickly becoming a blockbuster matchup between MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who both went off in the opener.

Below is the box score for Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Round 2 series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder box score

Denver Nuggets player stats

Ad

Trending

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Michael Porter Jr. 15:26 2 2 0 0 4 0.0 0 4 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 0 2 -18 Aaron Gordon 17:52 10 2 0 3 6 50.0 2 2 100 2 2 100 2 0 0 1 1 2 -30 Nikola Jokić 21:35 15 7 5 5 12 41.7 2 4 50.0 3 5 60.0 2 5 1 0 2 2 -26 Christian Braun 19:37 0 1 0 0 4 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 1 2 -36 Jamal Murray 20:25 9 2 1 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 2 0 1 2 0 -22 Russell Westbrook 16:32 15 1 4 4 9 44.4 1 3 33.3 6 6 100 0 1 0 0 2 2 -17 Peyton Watson 06:22 3 0 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -3 DeAndre Jordan 02:11 2 0 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -3 TOTALS 56 21 10 17 43 39.5 8 20 40.0 14 17 82.4 4 11 1 3 8 14 -

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jalen Williams 16:12 13 2 4 4 7 57.1 0 1 0.0 5 6 83.3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 Chet Holmgren 15:38 10 6 1 2 6 33.3 1 2 50.0 5 5 100 0 6 1 2 0 0 24 Isaiah Hartenstein 13:21 10 8 3 5 5 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 6 1 0 0 2 13 Luguentz Dort 15:55 10 1 0 3 9 33.3 2 7 28.6 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 0 1 24 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18:11 18 2 7 6 8 75.0 1 2 50.0 5 5 100 1 1 0 0 1 2 34 Jaylin Williams 05:42 3 1 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 2 11 Cason Wallace 10:35 8 2 2 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 0 2 9 Isaiah Joe 03:18 3 0 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Alex Caruso 09:45 2 0 0 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 9 Aaron Wiggins 11:23 10 4 0 4 7 57.1 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 1 3 10 TOTALS 87 30 17 30 51 58.8 10 23 43.5 17 18 94.4 6 20 5 3 2 12 -

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Game recap

The Thunder flipped the script from Game 1, coming out blazing. They matched their franchise playoff record for most points in a quarter, torching the Nuggets 45-21 in a dominant first frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12 points) and Lu Dort (10 points) set the tone early, as the Thunder shot a scorching 71% while crashing the glass with energy and force.

And OKC didn’t ease up. The West's No 1 team poured in another 42 points in the second quarter while allowing 35 from Denver, heading into halftime with a commanding 87-56 lead.

Ad

Those 87 first-half points marked the most ever scored in a half in NBA postseason history. It was an offensive onslaught, with six Thunder players hitting double digits before the break. Shai led with 18 points and seven assists, while Jalen Williams added 13.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins each chipped in 10 apiece through two quarters.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook each tallied 15 points to lead the Nuggets, who committed eight turnovers and were beaten on the boards 30-21.

OKC also dominated the paint with a 32-12 edge, held a 15-0 lead in fastbreak points, and crushed the turnover battle with a 15-3 advantage in points off giveaways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More