Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

Monday's encounter between the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder promises to be an fascinating matchup. The highly anticipated game pits the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked teams in the West against each other for the fourth time this season.

The Western Conference rivals met on Sunday with a strong fourth quarter display from the Thunder (they outscored Denver 40-21) leading the home team to a 127-103 victory at the Paycom Center.

One of the main storylines going into Monday's game will be the closely-contested battle for the MVP crown. Center Nikola Jokic and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remain the two favorites for the award, with the Oklahoma City point guard holding a slight advantage.

Jokic had analysts talking after a historic display against the Phoenix Suns on Friday where he recorded 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander answered on Sunday with a game-high 40 points. Both players are set to feature in Monday's game, and it will be interesting to see if they can sway voters before the end of the season.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Denver Nuggets will once again turn to Nikola Jokic as they aim to pull off an upset against one of the NBA's most complete lineups. The Serbian big man has started 57 of the team's 64 game and leads the roster with 36.3 minutes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun lead the lineup with 60 starts each, and both players are expected to start on Monday night.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone will be without center DaRon Holmes II and guard Julian Strawther who are both out with injuries. Aaron Gordon, who has struggled with a calf injury throughout the season, is listed as day-to-day.

Expect the Nuggets to come out with a starting five that includes Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokic.

Denver Nuggets depth chart:

G Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Trey Alexander G Christian Braun Julian Strawther (O) Jalen Pickett F Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Vlato Cancar Spencer Jones F Aaron Gordon (GTD) Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric DaRon Holmes II (O)

The OKC Thunder have been flexible with their starters over the season with 13 different players receiving starts at some point of the campaign. Mark Daigneault's roster is one of the deepest in the league, which is one of the main reasons for their success this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the lineup in starts (61) and mpg (34.2). Next on the list is Jalen Williams who has started 59 of the team's 64 games.

Guards Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell will be out for Monday's game for the OKC Thunder.

Daigneault will likely come out with the same team that defeated the Nuggets on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein all likely to begin the game.

OKC Thunder depth chart:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Nikola Topic (O) G Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Adam Flagler Ajay Mitchell (O) F Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams F Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder players to watch

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives past OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren at Ball Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

All eyes will be on Nikola Jokic as he looks to leave his mark and maybe work his way back into the MVP conversation. The big man is in the middle of an incredible season, averaging a triple-double with 28.9 ppg, 12.9 rpg and 10.6 apg.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the firm favorite to take home his first MVP title. The Canadian has produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a guard. He leads the NBA with 32.8 ppg and is also chipping in with 6.2 apg and 5.1 rpg and 1.8 spg.

