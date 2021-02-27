Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Northwest Division rivals Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder will face each other for the third time this season on Saturday. The Nuggets have won both the previous outings but the Thunder enter this tie on the back of two consecutive wins and will be positive about their chances.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 27th, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets were left scratching their heads after messing up a great opportunity to beat the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Up next for them are the OKC Thunder against whom they've had the edge in recent years. They'll still be without key starters in Gary Harris and Paul Millsap but have enough quality elsewhere to complete the season sweep on the Thunder.

A week ago, Blue Arrow made 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮.



So you knew we had to give him the Money Move of the Week!@WesternUnion x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/UaF7gTtpnN — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 26, 2021

Denver Nuggets' recent losses have put a dent on Nikola Jokic's MVP argument but the Joker is still averaging incredible numbers. Facundo Campazzo has seen an increase in playing time due Denver piled up list of injuries. He's had a rough couple of outings but the Argentinian averaged 14 points on 53.8% shooting in the five games prior to that.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray

Even though Jamal Murray's botched play cost Denver Nuggets the game against Washington, he racked up 34 points to equal his scoring average in the last five outings. He's shot the ball at an unbelievable 55.3% clip from downtown during this phase. Murray was largely toothless in the two previous outings against OKC Thunder and would be hoping to do better on Saturday.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Monte Morris, F Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., C Nikola Jokic

OKC Thunder Preview

The rebuilding OKC Thunder have been playing some exciting basketball of late and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form has a lot to do with it. He's showcased his ability to go on a burst in recent games and Mark Daigneault's men enjoy a winning run as a result, much to the chagrin of the front office. Meanwhile, Lu Dort followed up his game-winner against the Spurs with a 19-point outing on Friday.

Advertisement

Sophomore Ty Jerome shined bright in his OKC Thunder debut with seven assists. When it comes to the passing game though, Theo Maledon stole the limelight with a career-high 12 dimes against Atlanta. Darius Bazley also shrugged off his recent struggles with an 18-point, 12-rebound outing.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford #42 attacks the rim

Al Horford has been a crucial component of this OKC Thunder roster since the beginning of February. Horford has done a bit of everything during this tenure, averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. His main challenge against the Denver Nuggets would be to limit the impact of Nikola Jokic who got the better of him in the previous outing.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Nuggets vs Thunder Match Prediction

Advertisement

Even though OKC Thunder are the in-form today ahead of this game, they do not have enough weapons to restrict Nikola Jokic who's already torched them twice this season. Jamal Murray's also in fiery hot form and with the duo operating at a high level, expect the Denver Nuggets to win this game.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Grading Denver Nuggets' complete roster on their performances so far | NBA 2020-21