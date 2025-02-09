  • home icon
Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 09, 2025 03:17 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Photo by GETTY)
Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Photo by GETTY)

The Denver Nuggets visited the Phoenix Suns on Saturday looking to extend their five-game winning streak. They were in good form early, holding an eight-point lead, 63-55, at the halftime break.Point guard Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets, tallying 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, was in his all-around self, ending the opening half with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns, playing without stars Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe), meanwhile, were led by Devin Booker, who had 12 points, with Tyus Jones adding 11 of his own.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Christian Braun1033000019:203-60-22-2+8
Aaron Gordon272000015:201-40-00-0+8
Nikola Jokic1777001217:135-50-01-1+10
Julian Strawther830001220:442-51-40-0-1
Jamal Murray2033101118:527-113-40-0+8
Jalen Pickett00000008:580-20-10-0+8
Trey AlexanderDNP-Coach's Decision
PJ HallDNP-Coach's Decision
Spencer JonesDNP-Coach's Decision
DeAndre Jordan46100006:472-50-00-0-2
Zeke Nnaji02000018:400-00-00-00
Dario SaricDNP-Coach's Decision0
Hunter Tyson20000004:061-10-00-0+1
Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Ryan Dunn52100008:242-41-20-0-1
Royce O'Neale611000116:332-72-60-0-11
Nick Richards440000213:381-30-02-2-9
Devin Booker1242001218:294-92-42-2-7
Tyus Jones1126000016:464-113-60-0-8
Bol Bol921000014:164-601-30-0-5
Mason Plumlee032010210:220-10-00-0+1
Monte Morris02100117:140-30-20-00
Collin GillespieDNP-Coach's Decision
Oso IghodaroDNP-Coach's Decision
Damion Lee60000015:262-32-30-0+4
TyTy Washington Jr22100008:521-40-20-0-4

This article is to be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

