Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets visited the Phoenix Suns on Saturday looking to extend their five-game winning streak. They were in good form early, holding an eight-point lead, 63-55, at the halftime break.Point guard Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets, tallying 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, was in his all-around self, ending the opening half with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns, playing without stars Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe), meanwhile, were led by Devin Booker, who had 12 points, with Tyus Jones adding 11 of his own.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Christian Braun 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 19:20 3-6 0-2 2-2 +8 Aaron Gordon 2 7 2 0 0 0 0 15:20 1-4 0-0 0-0 +8 Nikola Jokic 17 7 7 0 0 1 2 17:13 5-5 0-0 1-1 +10 Julian Strawther 8 3 0 0 0 1 2 20:44 2-5 1-4 0-0 -1 Jamal Murray 20 3 3 1 0 1 1 18:52 7-11 3-4 0-0 +8 Jalen Pickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8:58 0-2 0-1 0-0 +8 Trey Alexander DNP-Coach's Decision PJ Hall DNP-Coach's Decision Spencer Jones DNP-Coach's Decision DeAndre Jordan 4 6 1 0 0 0 0 6:47 2-5 0-0 0-0 -2 Zeke Nnaji 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8:40 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Dario Saric DNP-Coach's Decision 0 Hunter Tyson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4:06 1-1 0-0 0-0 +1

Trending

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Ryan Dunn 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 8:24 2-4 1-2 0-0 -1 Royce O'Neale 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16:33 2-7 2-6 0-0 -11 Nick Richards 4 4 0 0 0 0 2 13:38 1-3 0-0 2-2 -9 Devin Booker 12 4 2 0 0 1 2 18:29 4-9 2-4 2-2 -7 Tyus Jones 11 2 6 0 0 0 0 16:46 4-11 3-6 0-0 -8 Bol Bol 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 14:16 4-6 01-3 0-0 -5 Mason Plumlee 0 3 2 0 1 0 2 10:22 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 Monte Morris 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 7:14 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 Collin Gillespie DNP-Coach's Decision Oso Ighodaro DNP-Coach's Decision Damion Lee 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 5:26 2-3 2-3 0-0 +4 TyTy Washington Jr 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 8:52 1-4 0-2 0-0 -4

This article is to be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback