Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season
The Denver Nuggets visited the Phoenix Suns on Saturday looking to extend their five-game winning streak. They were in good form early, holding an eight-point lead, 63-55, at the halftime break.Point guard Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets, tallying 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, was in his all-around self, ending the opening half with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Suns, playing without stars Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe), meanwhile, were led by Devin Booker, who had 12 points, with Tyus Jones adding 11 of his own.
