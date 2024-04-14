Derrick Jones Jr. 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Dallas Mavericks forward, impact and minutes

Derrick Jones Jr. is arguably playing his best season in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. The high-flying forward has carved a spot in Jason Kidd’s system as part of the supporting cast. Jones’ name will not jump out in scouting reports but he has played his part in the Mavs’ success this season.

Behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have earned an outright spot in the playoffs. They took the No. 5 seed and will open the first round of the postseason against the LA Clippers. For Dallas to overcome LA’s homecourt advantage and star-studded roster, it has to lean on every name in the lineup.

Derrick Jones Jr.’s regular-season stats

Derrick Jones Jr. statistically has his best season in the NBA in his first year with the Dallas Mavericks. Here are his numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Derrick Jones Jr. 8.6 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.7 48.3 34.3 71.3 23.5

Derrick Jones Jr.’s playoff stats

Jones has been to the playoffs thrice (Miami, Portland and Chicago) in his career. Here are his postseason averages:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Derrick Jones Jr. 2.0 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.2 43.6% 31.8% 50.0% 7.5

Strengths and weaknesses

Derrick Jones Jr.’s versatility shone through in the Mavericks’ campaign this season. Jason Kidd has asked him to play either for the forward spots and has done his job without any fuss. Whether as a starter or part of the bench mob, Jones has proven he is a good fit in Kidd’s system.

Jones has found his outside shooting and has become a weapon on defense Kidd has been unleashing on opponents. His biggest task in most games is to take on the opposing team’s best wing players. On offense, his 34.3% clip from deep has been serviceable. Jones is also a scary sight in Dallas' fastbreak attacks due to his athleticism and length.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving quarterbacking the Mavericks, Jones has become a superb target for both above the rim.

Jones is limited on offense as he does not have a good post game and his on-ball game leaves much to be desired. He finds it tough to create his shots or set up teammates. Jones’s defense isn’t also on the same level as some of the top 3-and-D wings in the NBA.

Impact, role and playoff minutes

Derrick Jones Jr. will not be asked to do more than what he has been instructed to do all season. He will be one of the Dallas Mavericks’ defensive specialists and then space the floor for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to operate. When the situation allows, he could also serve as a deadly alley-oop partner for both superstars.

Jones will likely play small forward as P.J. Washington has owned the power forward role since he arrived from Charlotte. The former slam dunk champ will probably play around 20-25 minutes per game in the playoffs for Jason Kidd.