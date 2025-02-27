  • home icon
Derrick Rose channels his inner Morpheus with priceless wisdom in latest IG story

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 27, 2025 13:43 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

When Derrick Rose was playing in the NBA, he was known for ankle-breaking moves and gravity-defying dunks. Now that he's retired, Rose has redefined himself as a mentor figure in more ways than one.

On Wednesday, the former MVP went on Instagram to post a quotation and image that channeled his inner Morpheus from the "Matrix" series.

"You have an innate gift to see things as they are," Rose wrote in his IG story. "You created the line and the circle... along with numbers."
Derrick Rose posts an Instagram story reminiscent of &quot;The Matrix.&quot; Credit: Rose/IG
Derrick Rose posts an Instagram story reminiscent of "The Matrix." Credit: Rose/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This quote, which is as enigmatic as the Morpheus character, looks like it's giving assurance to a certain individual or group that they have an "innate gift" of discernment. Rose's reminder that this person (or persons) was responsible for creating "the line and the circle" appears to reaffirm his positive outlook for them.

also-read-trending Trending

The image featured in Rose's story is rather interesting as well. In this image, there are two chess pieces — a rook and a pawn — formed by the binary numbers 1 and 0. The use of binary code and the green motif in this image is reminiscent of the visuals featured in the "Matrix" trilogy starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne.

Though these two themes don't necessarily line up with the image of Rose as an NBA athlete, they can be linked to his endeavors after hanging up his jersey. For one, the former Chicago Bulls star has transitioned into the role of motivational speaker, one that would say reaffirming comments like the one posted on his IG account.

Rose has also been a chess enthusiast since his high school days. In 2023, he announced that he would hold a Las Vegas-based tournament called "Chesstival," though it never came to fruition.

Derrick Rose soaks in cheers during his return to world-renowned arena

Though it's been years since Derrick Rose played significant minutes in the NBA on a nightly basis, fans have not forgotten how he left it all out on the court whenever his number was called.

As such, when Rose — who spent several seasons in a New York Knicks jersey — made his return to Madison Square Garden, the fans in the Big Apple showered him with respect.

Next year, the Bulls organization will pay the ultimate sign of respect for Rose's legacy as they retire his No. 1 jersey.

