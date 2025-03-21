Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese expresses pride as William & Mary's coach 'melts' after earning historic March Madness win 

Derrick Rose's ex-girlfriend Mieka Reese has always been a fan of basketball. She recently took to social media to gush over a historic March Madness win. On Thursday night, the women's tournament concluded its First Four matchups.

Among the games was a matchup between William & Mary Tribe and the High Point Panthers. W&M ended up securing a 69-63 victory to secure the program's first tournament appearance in history (men or women). In her postgame speech, head coach Erin Dickerson couldn't contain her emotions.

"I could melt right now," Dickerson said. "I am so filled with pride."

After the win, Derrick Rose's ex-girlfriend re-shared a video from the March Madness page of William & Mary's coach Dickerson's press conference on her Instagram story.

"My girllllllll so proud of you," Reese wrote as she shared the video.

(Image via @miekajoi_ on Instagram)

Following their impressive victory, William & Mary faces a tough road ahead. They're now slated to face off against No. 1 seed Texas on Saturday. Reese and the Chicago Bulls star dated for a little over six years. Their relationship spanned from 2007 to 2013, and she is also the mother of their son PJ Rose.

Derrick Rose's ex surprises their son with a trip to London

Last week Derrick Rose's ex-girlfriend planned a big trip with her son PJ Rose to see one of his favorite sports teams in action. On Thursday, Mieka Reese posted numerous photos of her and PJ together in London. They traveled there to see his favorite soccer team, Arsenal, in action in the UEFA Champions League.

Image via @miekajoi_ on Instagram

The fun did not end there, as Derrick Rose's ex, Reese had another surprise for her son. They ended up staying in London an extra day to see Arsenal take on Chelsea in Premier League action last weekend.

Image via @miekajoi_ on Instagram

Like countless other children of NBA stars, PJ became a hit on social media for always being at his dad's side during his career. He would regularly join Rose on the floor when he was warming up for games and would accompany him at the podium post-game from time to time.

