Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese makes son PJ Rose's day by taking him to watch his favourite Arsenal team in London

Not so long ago, Derrick Rose was one of the most beloved and respected players in the NBA. His son, P.J., is following his steps as a young basketball star himself, but he's a young man with diverse interests.

That's why his mother, Mieka Reese, took him to London to watch his favorite soccer team, Arsenal, play against Chelsea.

Even though the game took place on Sunday, it wasn't until Tuesday morning that Rose's ex-girlfriend shared some clips of her trip with P.J. to Emirates Stadium.

The clip shows an older man, presumably her father, and then P.J. sitting in the back of the car. Then, it featured some pictures of them walking into the stadium, P.J. smiling outside of the arena, and the game itself.

via Mieka Reese's IG

She later shared more clips of her son paying close attention to everything that happened on the pitch.

via Mieka Reese's IG

It may have been a great afternoon for the young hooper, as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1–0 in the latest edition of one of the most passionate London Derbys.

That's some way to spend your Spring Break, but P.J. has surely earned the right to blow off some steam after his undefeated season.

P.J. Rose's team finishes year with undefeated regular season

Rose and his team had an epic campaign last season. He's following his father's footsteps by playing for the same high school team he played at Simeon High School.

The Wolverines crushed through the regular season with an undefeated campaign, and while they couldn't keep the momentum going in the playoffs, Reese still paid tribute to her son.

In February, Reese shared a clip of a surprise party she threw for P.J. She even hung his high school jersey on the wall by Rose's Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls jerseys.

"Way to play kid @impjrose!! You guys had a great season! Undefeated is crazy we lost in playoffs but still so proud of ya kid! #22," Mieka Reese wrote.

Via Mieka Reese's IG

The apple doesn't usually fall far from the tree, and while he still has a long way to go before turning pro, P.J. Rose certainly has a big example and a privileged gene pool to help him get to the NBA one day.

