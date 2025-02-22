Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese shares montage of son PJ Rose enjoying wakeboarding session during family holiday in Anguilla

Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese shared a video montage of her son PJ Rose enjoying his time at a family holiday in Anguilla. Mieka shared the video on her Instagram story with her 587K followers.

The Chicago Bulls icon's ex-girlfriend used a geo-sticker with Angulia as the location and accompanied Bruno Mars and Rose's song, "APT," with her upload.

Meika Reese shares a montage of her son during their Angulia trip on her IG story. (Credits: @miekajoi/Instagram)

The video starts off with Reese making a pout face for the camera with her son sitting beside her. The video then transitions to a clip featuring Reese wearing reflective goggles.

The next clip in the montage features PJ sitting in a boat with other kids. PJ's half-siblings also make an appearance in the montage where they are seen sitting on the boat.

Meika Reese shows the view around the boat with other kids and adults on board. She then showed the scenic view from the boat and the activities kids were partaking in. PJ and the other kids are seen jumping into the water in one segment which transitions into the Bulls icon's son learning how to wakeboard.

PJ Rose was born to Derrick Rose and his then-girlfriend Meika Resse on Oct. 9, 2012. However, four years after his birth, his parents decided to end their relationship and go their separate ways. D-Rose married his current wife, Alaina, and fathered two kids with her, but he still co-parents PJ with Reese.

Derrick Rose's wife Aliana Rose joins her husband's ex Meika Reese in flexing luxury handbags

Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Rose, joined her husband's ex, Mieka Reese, in showcasing luxury handbags on social media. On Monday, Alaina shared a picture on her Instagram story of two Louis Vuitton handbags.

She mentioned Derrick Rose's ex Meika Rose in the story revealing the owner of one handbag. Alaina accompanied her thoughts on the picture in two words in the caption of her upload.

"Been Been," she wrote.

Alaina Rose and Mieka Reese flex their luxury handbags. (Credits: @alianataughtyou/Instagram)

The luxury handbags featured in the picture were Louis Vuitton's 'Monogram Multicolor Black Mini' and Louis Vuitton x Murakami Collaboration's 'Nano Speedy' bag. According to Louis Vuitton's official website and AFAR, the combined worth of both handbags is around $4,734.

Derrick Rose's wife and his ex share a great bond, which is a rare sight in celebrity relationships. While Mieka Reese works as a social media influencer and model, Alaina is an emerging entrepreneur who owns an activewear brand named "Keep it Cute FItness."

