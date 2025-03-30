Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose drops 2-word reaction flexing $14,500 bag during Switzerland getaway with Bulls legend

Alaina Rose, the wife of Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, is a popular figure on social media. On Saturday, she showcased a Chanel bag to over 522,000 Instagram followers while on a trip to Switzerland with Derrick, accompanied by a simple two-word reaction:

"CHANEL AIRLINES"

Alaina Rose/Instagram

The bag is a 2016 Chanel Airlines tweed stress rhinestone flag bag, worth $14,500, according to retail store 1st Dibs. It features a quilted pattern with a mix of colors.

Alaina Rose/Instagram

Derrick and Alaina are one of the most popular couples in the NBA, a love story that started in 2016. Derrick proposed after five years in October 2021, sharing a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden.

They eventually got married in September 2023 in Beverly Hills. The couple is blessed with two kids, Layla Malibu Rose, born in 2018, and London Marley Rose, born in 2019.

Derick has a son, PJ, from a previous relationship. Alaina, aside from being a loving mom and stepmom, owns a fitness brand, "Keep It Cute."

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose marks his Bulls tribute night with flashy new jewelry

Derrick Rose was honored by the Chicago Bulls in a special ceremony at the United Center on Jan. 4. His wife, Alaina Rose, wore a piece of new jewelry on what was a special night to honor the league's youngest MVP.

Alaina sported a layered Cartier chain neckpiece with embezzled stones. She matched that with a bracelet filled with diamonds.

The tribute night for Derrick took place when the Bulls hosted the New York Knicks, another of Rose's previous teams. The Bulls announced that his No. 1 jersey would be retired, joining four other players in the franchise history to receive that honor.

Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

He played 406 games with the Bulls and averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. His career with the Bulls was cut short due to injuries and will be remembered for leading the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011.

