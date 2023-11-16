"Derrick White is HIM man": Boston Celtics fans are going bonkers after edging past Joel Embiid and Sixers

Derrick White came up big time in the Boston Celtics’ 117-107 win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, White helped Jayson Tatum get their revenge against the Sixers after losing to them a week ago. The unassuming point guard did the biggest damage in the fourth quarter when he torched Philly for 14 of his 27 points. Boston’s win improved their record to 9-2 and dropped the Sixers to 8-3.

Fans who watched the thrilling back-and-forth between the two traditional rivals quickly reacted on Twitter/X:

“Derrick White is HIM man”

Since the Boston Celtics acquired him via trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Derrick White has been steadily showing his worth. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season and was selected to the All-NBA Defensive team.

White was even more important to the team in the playoffs. He was arguably their best defender, which was saying a lot considering they had Robert Williams III and former Defensive Player of the Year winner, Marcus Smart.

Derrick White carved a place for himself in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ plans that the team’s top honcho refused to trade him. Stevens retooled the lineup but sent Smart and Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon instead of White in separate deals.

The former San Antonio Spurs guard has repaid Stevens’ trust. He is averaging 12.5 points on 47.3% shooting, including a career-high 41.5% shooting from deep. White and Jrue Holiday’s partnership has made the Celtics a nightmare to score against on the perimeter.

The Boston Celtics are expected to challenge for the NBA championship this season. White will be a key part of what the Celtics will be trying to accomplish.

Derrick White’s versatility is an overlooked part of the Boston Celtics’ strength

Derrick White has started in all games he played this season for the Boston Celtics. But, if Joe Mazzulla wants him to come off the bench, he could be just as effective. White earned minutes as a role player in San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s rotation. He became more of a starter only when he arrived in Boston.

White’s ability to play off the ball or be the Celtics’ primary playmaker is another part of his game that often goes unnoticed. He acted as the secondary playmaker alongside Marcus Smart last season. Mazzulla has asked him to continue that role in some instances while playing with Jrue Holiday this season.

It isn’t just on the offensive end that his versatility shines. White allows the Boston Celtics to play a smaller but quicker lineup. White’s ability to guard bigger players is a crucial part of Boston’s defensive strategies.